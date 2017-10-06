Darlene Joyce Brown of Caro, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Darlene was born March 21, 1938 in Dayton Township, the daughter of the late Donald and Caroline (McCoon) Clement. She lived in Dayton Township, graduated from Caro High School, and worked for Dr. Garety as a dental hygienist. As a young girl, Darlene was active in 4-H for many years and learned to play the piano and organ. As a teenager, she became active in Youth for Christ ministries and was often hired as the pianist for events. She sang in the church choir and played the piano and organ at Dayton Center Church, Wahjamega Church and the Caro First Baptist Church, where she was a member. As a result of her love for children, she was active in Girl Scouts for many years as a service unit leader and troop leader. Darlene served as a guardian representative for Tuscola County Probate Court for over 15 years. She was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, D. Curtis Brown, in 1957. After 57 years of marriage, Curtis preceded her in death on February 12, 2015. Darlene and Curtis enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, the cruise they took to Alaska, and the many family camping trips they went on every year. She was a good friend to many people and always willing to help anyone in need. Darlene loved her life as a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.

Left to cherish Darlene’s memory are four children and their spouses, Janice Shelito of Caro, Timothy and Gail Brown of Grandville, James and Jackie Brown of Fremont, Tammy and Jeff Mathys of Caro; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Shelito, Trevor Shelito, Christy and Aaron Knapp, Katie and Mike McDonald, Niki and Andrew Robinson, Curtis James Brown, Emily and Travis Bishop; two great-grandchildren, Corrie Robinson and Gavain Bishop; one sister, Donna Kilmer; two sisters-in-law, Sona Hunt and Betty Lockwood; one brother-in-law, Bob Posey; and many special friends, Tom Shelito, Lou, Michelle and Nicole Hodges. In addition to her parents and husband, Darlene was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Calvin Kilmer; and one sister-in-law, Mary Lou Posey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2017 at the Caro First Baptist Church with Rev. Ronald C. Wigand officiating. Burial will follow at the Almer Township Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Caro First Baptist Church in memory of Darlene Brown. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.