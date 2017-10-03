Kenneth Eugene Vibbert of Caro, age 92, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro. Ken was born December 20, 1924 in Jackson, the son of the late Charles and Emma (Baker) Vibbert. He was raised in Corunna where he resided until 1953. Ken moved to the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in 2006 where he received loving care and kindness for which his family is eternally grateful. He was known to many as the “Bingo King” and he cherished his collection of cars and stuffed animals.

Ken is survived by two brothers and their spouses, Max J. and Virginia Vibbert of Colfax, North Carolina, Wayne T. and Barbara Vibbert of Spring Arbor; his niece and guardian, Patricia Baranic and her husband, William, of Pinconning and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister, Donald, Glenn and Ruth.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.