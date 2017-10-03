Doris Park Rawson of Naples, Florida, and a long-time resident of Cass City, age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, September 24, 2017 in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with family, friend and caregiver by her side. Doris was born to James and Ruth (Earl) Park on May 29, 1923 in Caro. She spent her formative years there before attending and graduating from Eastern Michigan University. While teaching in Battle Creek and Dearborn Elementary Schools, she completed her work for a Masters Degree in Education from Columbia University.

In 1954, she met Dr. Delbert Rawson, DDS of Cass City. They were married on October 15, 1955 in her mother’s home in Caro. Doris was a member of the Cass City United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She belonged to AAUW in Cass City and was a member of Hills and Dales General Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Rawson volunteered for many community events, which included being Chairperson of the St. Jude’s Bikeathon. She enjoyed creating flower arrangements from her husband’s bountiful garden. She loved being with friends, playing golf, and was an excellent stitcher and knitter.

Beginning in 1985, Doris began making regular winter trips with her husband to Florida’s Gulf Coast, which later became their permanent residence. For years they maintained two homes, and were members of the two communities, Cass City and Naples. Their home in Cass City was the old Day farm, where Del was born. They loved the peace and quiet of the farm, the opportunity to enjoy lasting friendships begun in the village, and the pleasure of tending a large garden.

Doris is survived by her son, Jim Rawson of Bellevue, Washington; grandson James (Alisa) Rawson of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and great-grandsons Parker and Cody. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Preston; her niece Mary (Keith) Benson; and nephew, James (Marya) Preston. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother-in-law, Edward Preston.

Visitation was Monday, October 2, 2017 from 7-9 p.m. in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City and from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017 in Cass City United Methodist Church with Rev. Jackie Roe officiating. Interment in Elkland Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cass City United Methodist Church, Rawson Memorial Library, or left to the discretion of the donor. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.