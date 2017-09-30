Tuscola County courts, Sept. 30

DISTRICT COURT

Ricky Lee Janowski, 54, of Millington, is charged with two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. A preliminary exam is set for Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Robert Dennis Proctor, 38, of Reese, is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. A preliminary exam is set for Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Amanda Lynn-Grace Dunlop, 30, of National City, is charged possession of a controlled substance. A preliminary exam is set for Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m.