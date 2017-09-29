Ted E. Austin, 80 of Tavares, Fl., passed away June 2, 2017. Ted entered this life February 5, 1937. He was born to Lester and Cloia Austin in Unionville, MI.

Ted lived in Michigan most of his life. He graduated from Unionville High School in 1956 before entering the Army and the National Guard. He worked for the State of Michigan as a mason and carpenter for 30 years.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He retired in 1991 and moved to Florida in the fall 1993. Ted spent his time fixing anything broken, but most of all he enjoyed refurbishing old bicycles and donating them to children.

Ted above all loved his Lord and Savior. He was an active member in several different churches during his lifetime. He loved studying prophecy and reading his bible.

He is survived by his wife of over 33 years, Wanda, his children, Lori (Tom) Koepf, Tod (Jodi) Austin, Shelbee (Ken) Capitan, Chadd (Carol) Austin, Andy (Christin) Austin, stepdaughter Wendy Parks and a daughter he had a very special bond with Michelle (Bob) Perez.

His grandchildren Chyntel, Sarah, Jessica, Jacob, Summer, Sam, Brittany, Caleb, Austen, Cheyenne, Marcus, Marlee, Alexandria, Dominic, Maddison and Nick; Five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Brother, Rev. L. James (Mary) Austin; sister in laws, Ilah Austin, Betty (John) Printz, Ann (Steve) Cotner; brother in law, Jay (Kenalee) Atchinson; mother in law, Alice Bellenbaum.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother Bob.