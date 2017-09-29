Marguerite E. “Susie” Collins

Susie Collins, 78, of Kingston died Saturday, September 23, 2017 in Marlette Regional Hospital Extended Care. She was born February 27, 1939 at home in Kingston to William Walter and Ceneith Marie (Plane) Barrons. She married Rex Harry Collins July 25, 1964 in Marlette. He died April 18, 1995.

Susie graduated from Kingston High School. She worked for Walbro Manufacturing for a time and cleaned the Kingston Village Hall for many years. Susie enjoyed visits up north to their cabin and camping. In the last few years, Susie enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, watching NASCAR and playing Euchre.

Susie is survived by her sisters: Jacqueline Roeske of Kingston, Sharon (Dave) Isham of Vassar; children: Clifton (Carol) Collins of Kingston, Steven (Patti) Collins of Grand Rapids, Connie Shelton of Troy; grandchildren: Cory Shelton, Stacy Carron, Cheryl (Hank) Belfield, Cindy (Jamie) Clapsaddle, Crystal (Eric) Hayes, Candy Collins, Chanse Collins, Scott Collins, Lisa Collins; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers: Laverne Barrons, Billy Barrons, Jerry Barrons, Jim Barrons; sister, Shirley Williamson; brother-in-law, Jerry Roeske.

Funeral service held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017 in Kingston United Methodist Church with Rev. Carol Abbott officiating. Interment is in Kingston Cemetery. Pallbearers for Mrs. Collins: Cory Shelton, Chanse Collins, Dan Westerby, Larry Barrons, Terry Barrons, Jim Brandibur and Gary King. Memorials may be made to Kingston Fire and Rescue or Kingston Lions Club. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2017 in Kranz Funeral Home, Kingston 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017 in Kingston United Methodist Church, Kingston