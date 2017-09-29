David (Dave) L. Sebert of Millington passed away late Thursday evening September 21, 2017, Dave was 61.

Dave was born in Saginaw, MI on March 22, 1956 and was the son of the late L.J. and Thelma (Smith) Sebert. Dave has been a Millington resident all his life. He worked in the cement contracting business most of his adult life; working with many area contractors and eventually started his own company Burt’s Concrete. Over all Dave worked 37 years in the cement contracting business. Dave loved riding and racing motor cycles; he raced motor cross tracks in the summer and on the ice in the winters. He loved his time hunting deer with family and friends.

Dave leaves to cherish his memory his family. He leaves his wife; Diane, a daughter and son in-law; Autumn and Michael (Dobb) Okorowski, son Dustin Sebert and girlfriend Heather Spranger. He leaves two grandchildren; Alyssa and Nathaniel Okorowski. Dave also leave two sisters; Thelma Holly, and Bette Chambal, a brother and sister in-law; Sheldon and Linda Sebert. His extended family; brother in-law Ken Sohn, Margaret Shaber, Gerald and Cindy Sohn, Nancy Brown and Brooks Vinyard. He leaves also nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and other extended family. Besides his parents Dave is preceded in death by; a brother LeRoy Sebert, a sister, Vivian Burrows, his mother and father in-law; Norman and Hilda Sohn, and a brother in-law, Raymond Brown.

Funeral services for Dave where held on Monday September 24, 2017 at Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington, MI. Pastor James Bruner delivered the funeral message, and the closing prayer. In keeping with Dave’s wishes cremation will followed with a private burial of his urn to be held later. Memorial gifts of remembrance can be directed to the family, or to a charity of one’s choice. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the Sebert family. You’re welcome to express condolences, share a memory, or light a memory candle at hanlinfuneralhome.com