Ann E. Will of Vassar, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017

at the Tuscola County Medical Care Community in Caro. Ann was born September 29,

1927 in Fairgrove Township, the daughter of the late Steven and Elizabeth (Stiscolo)

Urban. The former Ann Urban was united in marriage with Alfred Will on October 19,

1946 in Caro. He preceded her in death on December 13, 1991. Ann had worked at

Eastham’s Cleaners, and retired in 1988 after driving school bus for Mayville Schools.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, puzzles, and decorating wedding cakes. She was a

member of St. Christopher Parish and the Mayville American Legion Auxiliary.

Ann is survived by her children, Jim & Linda Will of Vassar, Carole & Mark

Parrish of Fairgrove, Connie & Edward Fibranz of Vassar, Ron & Nancy Will of Akron,

Duane & Brenda Will of Vassar, Dale & Sherry Will of Caro; twenty-six grandchildren,

seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great- grandchildren; special friends, Les

Woern and family. In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was also preceded in

death by her siblings, Theresa, Lucille, Mary, George, Pete, Steven; and one son-in- law,

Ed Frick.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at St.

Christopher Parish, Sacred Heart Church in Caro with Rev. Jerzy Dobosz officiating.

Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to

receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Friday from 4:00 p.m.

until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service

at 11:00 a.m. There will be a Rosary service Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions

to the Will Family Discretionary Fund, c/o James Will, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro,

MI 48723, or the donor’s favorite charity. The family was assisted with these

arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share

memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.