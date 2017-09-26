Maryann Jashinske of Acworth, Georgia, age 55 years, passed away at home on Sunday, September 24, 2017. She was born to John and Lorraine (Lippincott) Hoffman in Bristol, Pennsylvania on July 14, 1962. The former Maryann Hoffman married Mitchael Jashinske on September 27, 1986. She was a 1980 graduate of Bishop Conwell High School and a 1984 graduate of Michigan State University. Maryann was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. She had been the owner of Package Engineering Solutions, LLC after many years of working in the packaging profession with several companies.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchael Jashinske, one daughter, Devyn, one son, Connor of Acworth, Georgia; mother, Lorraine Hoffman of Bristol, Pennsylvania; one brother, John (Pauline) Hoffman, Jr. of Yardley, Pennsylvania; one sister, Marita Connor of Bristol, Pennsylvania; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John Hoffman, Sr.

A memorial service will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Roman Catholic Church in Kennesaw, Georgia on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be at Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services in Acworth, Georgia on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 7-9 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the charity of the donor’s choice.