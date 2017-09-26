Jennifer Richards of Caro, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Covenant Health Care – Harrison in Saginaw. Jennifer was born March 7, 1951 in Detroit, the daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Krach) Richards. She was a 1969 graduate of Hazel Park High School, and went on to continue her education at Schoolcraft College. Jennifer enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, cross stitching, reading, and traveling through the woods. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She is survived by the love of her life for more than 30 years, Gary Jacques of Caro; her sister, Judy Coulter and her husband, Jon Dee, of Bay City; nine grandchildren; one niece, Katie Felegy and her husband, Paul; and one nephew, Sean Coulter.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Jennifer’s life will be held at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro as the Christmas season approaches as this was her favorite time of year. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Jennifer Richards Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Gary Jacques, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.