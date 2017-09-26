Helen “Bammer” Lehnert of Vassar, age 92, went to be with our Lord early Monday morning September 25, 2017 while at the Wellspring Lutheran Home in Frankenmuth.

Helen was born on September 16, 1925 to the late Walter and Helena (Schrader) Bloch. Helen got her nickname “Bammer” from her oldest grandson and has been known by that ever since. Even her name tags at work had” Bammer” on them. Helen was a member of the St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Vassar. She also committed over 30 years of her life to the Fraternal Order of Eagles and at one point she was the Auxiliary State Madam President in Colorado. Helen was an extremely independent woman. She worked for 70 years of her life; her last job being at the McDonald’s in Vassar, if you stopped in you were sure to get a hug.

Helen leaves her family to cherish her memory. She leaves her children: Tom Borcherding, Phil and Shari Borcherding, John and Lynn Borcherding, Susan (Lehnert) Figgins, special step-daughter, Virginia and Ira France. Helen leaves also her grandchildren and their families: Casey, Kelli, Tony, John, Nick, Ashley, Jacob, Hunter and Logan. She leaves also two younger sisters: Reta Taylor and Kathleen and Doug Filener. Besides her parents, Helen is also preceded in death by many brothers and sisters, daughter-in-law, Jean (Honold) Borcherding, and a grandson Ryan Figgins.