Barbara L. Osentoski of Caro, age 63, died following a long battle with cancer Thursday, September 21, 2017 in Covenant Medical Center, Cooper Camp us, Saginaw. She was born December 9, 1953 in Detroit to Jerome and Maida (Silverman) Zuckerman. She married David Alfred Osentoski December 23, 1980 in Caro.

Barbara graduated from Southfield Lathrop High School in 1972. She then attended Wayne State University, Delta College and graduated from Central Michigan University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in K-12 High School Education looking toward teaching physical education. Barb was very athletic; often walking, doing aerobics, or swimming. She was always in the pool. Barb was a member of Caro Rotary and was chosen as Rotarian of the Year in 2008. She was a member of Living Waters Chapel in Caro. She loved working in her flower gardens. Barb was a hard-working real estate agent, broker and co-owner of Osentoski Realty who took great pride in helping her customers. But Barb’s passion was her children. She took many trips to Florida over the years that she enjoyed, but she loved being home. Barb found great peace being home, her happy place.

Barb is survived by her husband, David; children: Evan (Lisa Petit) Osentoski of Caro, Danielle (Michael) Rolando of Caro; stepchildren: Tavis (Carrie) Osentoski of Cass City, Rory Osentoski of Caro, Blair Osentoski of Cass City; grandchildren: Elijah, Collen, Haven; great-grandchildren: Fayt, Alessandra; brother, Joel (Debra) Zuckerman of Ontario, Canada; sisters: Julie (Sam) Intramanee of Sun Valley, California; Diane (Aaron) Zack of Oak Park; father, Jerome Zuckerman of Southfield; aunt, Laura (Burton) Roth of West Bloomfield; David’s family: Marty (Connie) Osentoski of Cass City, Ken Osentoski of Cass City. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maida Zuckerman; David’s parents, Ira and Marie Osentoski.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017 prior to the memorial service at 3 p.m. in United Brethren in Christ Church, Caro with Pastor James Solomon, former Pastor of Living Waters Chapel, Caro officiating. Memorials may be made to Bluewater Thumb Youth for Christ. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and stories with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.