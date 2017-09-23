Caro clinic forged prescriptions, witness says

Laura J. Hintz, a key prosecution witness in the case against alleged “pill-mill” operator Dr. Joseph E. Oesterling, testified Thursday that she forged Oesterling’s signature on prescriptions for narcotic painkillers, and wrote prescriptions on blank prescription forms already bearing Oesterling’s signature.

Hintz, a nurse practitioner granted immunity from prosecution in return for her testimony against Oesterling, said the doctor permitted her to forge his signature on prescriptions or to write out prescriptions on forms he had pre-signed for use at his clinics, including one that formerly operated at 206 Montague Ave. in Caro. Hintz worked for Oesterling as office manager at all five of Oesterling’s clinics.

“I didn’t have to ask permission every time if that’s what you’re asking; it was granted, from the beginning, that I could sign (Oesterling’s) name,” Hintz testified Thursday at the trial for Oesterling, 61, charged with running a criminal enterprise, maintaining a drug building and with five counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

If convicted of the charges, the Ann Arbor doctor could face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. Hintz will continue testifying when the trial continues at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday before Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart.

Prosecutors say Oesterling, owner of the Saginaw Township-based Midwest Prostate Urological Institute that also operated clinics including the one in Caro, massively overprescribed drugs including hydrocodone (commonly branded as Norco), oxycodone, methadone, amphetamines and alprazolam (commonly branded as Xanax).

Oesterling once worked as chief of urology at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He pleaded no contest in 1997 to a felony charge after the university stated it uncovered double- and triple-billing for the cost of trips by the doctor.

Hintz, questioned by Tuscola County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eric F. Wanink, testified that some patients still received prescriptions for Norco from the Caro clinic even after drug screens showed they had illicit drugs in their bodies.

Hintz – who as a nurse practitioner isn’t allowed by law to write prescriptions for Schedule II controlled substances – testified that she did so, anyway. Schedule II controlled substances, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration or DEA, “have a high potential for abuse which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.”

Hintz said she worked for the Caro clinic for about 21 months, from February of 2015 to November of 2016. She noted that business at the clinic rose as the clinic took on more and more patients seeking drugs to control pain.

The clinic’s fees rose, too, she said.

Hintz testified that after Oesterling first took over the Caro clinic in 2015, patients paid $60 per visit, but that the clinic increased the fee to $75, then to $90 and then to $110. She said the Caro clinic saw 50 to 70 patients each week for “pain management.”

Drug screens done on patients sometimes would show that those patients didn’t have any presence in their bodies of the drugs prescribed them by the Caro clinic, Hintz said.

Such screening results, Hintz said, “means one of two things: They’re abusing (the drug) by taking it too early – and maybe they have a 30-day supply that they’re taking in 14 days – or they’re selling it.”

Too many ‘strikes’?

If one abnormal test result from a drug screen constitutes one “strike” against the patient, Hintz testified that Oesterling “tended to use a three-strike policy so if they had three abnormals, they would be reprimanded or thrown out” as patients.

Hintz indicated she didn’t think pain-management patients should receive that many “strikes” before being discharged from the clinic as customers and not allowed to return there.

“I didn’t feel three strikes was appropriate,” Hintz testified, noting that “more than once” she discharged some patients from the clinic only to have Oesterling allow them back to start receiving more prescription painkillers.

Oesterling’s attorney, Troy lawyer Ronald W. Chapman II, stressed that Hintz’s testimony at Oesterling’s trial on Thursday contradicts what she told federal DEA agents when they questioned her Oct. 25, 2016.

Chapman, when cross-examining Hintz, showed her a DEA report indicating Hintz told the DEA she didn’t forge signatures for Schedule II controlled substances on prescriptions.

“That’s what (the report) says,” Hintz answered.

“That was a false statement,” said Chapman.

“That’s what it appears to be,” Hintz responded.

Chapman then told Hintz that the DEA report also states she denied illegally writing prescriptions for controlled substances when Dr. Oesterling wasn’t present at one of the clinics. Hintz acknowledged the DEA report states she denied such activity.

“That was a false statement?” Chapman asked.

“Maybe I was confused or overwhelmed at the time,” replied Hintz.

“Does being overwhelmed cause you to make false statements?” asked Chapman.

“No, not usually,” answered Hintz.

After Thursday’s testimony concluded and the trial adjourned until Tuesday, Chapman told The Advertiser that “Our position is that (Hintz) is saying what she needs to say to help herself out.”

“Our position is that there was a medical purpose for every prescription (Oesterling) wrote, and that’s what Michigan law allows a doctor to do,” Chapman said.

Though the Caro clinic’s business increased as it took on pain-management patients, Hintz indicated she told Oesterling that police officers would begin investigating the clinic.

“I told him that’s what was going to happen,” Hintz said.

Hintz testified that when she brought up her concerns to Oesterling about the Caro clinic overprescribing prescription painkillers, “The three primary responses he gave me were: ‘I don’t need to hear that right now,’ (and) ‘If they don’t get it from me, they’ll get it from somewhere else,’ or ‘If I don’t give it to them, they’re just going to get something stronger, like opium or heroin.’”

Hintz testified she has permanently surrendered her nursing license to the state of Michigan. She said she stopped seeing pain-management patients in Caro because “I didn’t like what I was seeing and so I stopped going.”

When asked by Wanink why she didn’t quit working for Oesterling, Hintz gave several reasons.

“Third and not least, my patients needed me,” said Hintz, adding “I had a great reputation.”

“And now you’re not able to treat those patients?” Wanink asked.

“No,” replied Hintz, her voice cracking and reaching for a tissue while seated at the witness stand, to wipe away tears.

More forged prescriptions?

Hintz testified that she determined that Rachel Montgomery, medical assistant at the Caro clinic, had forged prescriptions for five patients. She noted she couldn’t determine how long such activity occurred, or how many total prescriptions had been forged by Montgomery.

Montgomery, who testified earlier on Thursday in Oesterling’s trial, denies forging prescriptions.

Montgomery said that when Hintz and Oesterling fired her on Feb. 4, 2016, “It was explained that the DEA had explained to Dr. Oesterling that because of the problems they had with prescriptions, that they had to let me go.”

Montgomery indicated in her testimony that Hintz forged Oesterling’s signature on prescriptions, and that Hintz wrote prescriptions on prescription forms pre-signed by Oesterling. Montgomery said there were “quite a few” pads of pre-signed prescription forms in Midwest Prostate Urological Institute’s Saginaw Township office.

Montgomery said Oesterling demanded that the Caro clinic recruit new patients.

“Anybody that would come in, you’d accept walk-ins no matter what … or call people that hadn’t been in in a while,” Montgomery said.

Laura Rock, a receptionist at the Caro clinic, testified that when the clinic saw pain-management patients on Thursdays, “Dr. Oesterling’s minimum standard would be 55 patients – no less.”

Rock told Wanink the Caro clinic wasn’t allowed to turn away patients even when the appointment schedule was full for the day.

“We wouldn’t turn anybody down,” said Rock, who said she witnessed patients receiving prescriptions for Norco without having any kind of tests done outside the office to determine the causes of their pain.

Chapman said defense lawyers intend to call former patients of Oesterling, along with other employees of Oesterling’s clinics, as witnesses for the defense next week. Chapman estimates the jury will begin deliberations Friday.

When asked if Oesterling will testify, Chapman said “I’m not excluding that possibility.”