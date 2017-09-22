Robert Fritz Jr. of Mayville, age 88, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 20, 1929 in Detroit, son of the late Robert and Ida Florence (Cooley) Fritz. Bob married Phyllis Walker on May 8, 1948 in Mayville. He worked maintenance at various shops and loved working on the farm. Bob enjoyed woodworking, puzzles, reading, Tiger baseball and spending time at the Mayville Museum.

Robert is survived by his wife, Phyllis of Mayville; four children, Tom (Nancy) Fritz of Millington, Doug (Leona) Fritz of Caro, Janis (Jerome) Ford of Marlette and Julie (Rob) Hollenbeck of Mayville; one sister, Phyllis (Dean) Wingert of Mayville; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald; brother, Donald Fritz; sister, Jeanette Waskiewicz; and grandson Dennis Keilitz.

The family received visitors from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 and Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Avram Funeral Home, Mayville.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Avram Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Terry Blackmer officiating.

Interment will be at West Dayton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayville Fire Department.

