Arthur E. (Art) Saeger of Millington, age 91, passed late Tuesday morning September 19, 2017 at his residence with his family at his side.

Art was born in Harbor Springs on July 3, 1926 and was the son of the late Richard W. and Ella (Ostic) Saeger. Art served our country during WW II in the US Army. Upon his return from the Army, he completed his education. On January 29, 1945, Art married Luella Ward and together they celebrated 71 years of marriage before her passing away in November 2016. Art retired in 1982 from General Motors Fischer-Grand Blanc division after 30 years of employment. Art was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millington Lions Club, the Millington Athletic Boosters, and many other community organizations.

Art leaves his family to cherish his memory. Dick and Marie Saeger, Jim and Pat Saeger, Linda and Jim Dues, Brenda and Joe Frahm, Carol and Jim Quantrell, and Cindy and Lance Morey; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Art leaves also a brother and his wife, Al and wife Winn Saeger; twos sisters-in-law, Carol Saeger and Esther Scholl; several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Besides his wife and parents, Art is also preceded in death by a brother, Rudy Saeger; a brother and his wife, Royce and Wynemia Saeger; two sisters and their husbands, Joyce and Erwin Liske, Doris and Noah DeOrnellas; Art’s father- and mother-in-law, Harry and Ines Ward; two brothers-in-law, James C. Ward, Bob H. Ward; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Ward.

The Saeger family received friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington on Friday, September 22, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. and for a brief time on Saturday at the St. Paul Lutheran Church where Art will lie in state from noon until the services begin. Funeral services for Art will be on Saturday, September 23, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Millington. Pastor James Bruner will deliver the funeral message. The burial will follow at the Millington Twp. Cemetery in Millington. The Conrad-Wager & Keene American Legion Post #164 will conclude the services with Military Honors. Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington has been assisting the Saeger family with arrangements. You’re welcome to express personal condolences at hanlinfuneralhome.com. If you would like to give a gift of remembrance, the family has asked that you please consider one of the following: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millington Lions Club, Millington-Arbela Historical Society, or a charity of your choice.