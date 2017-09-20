Horse euthanized after Facebook pics spark probe

Zack Kolaja, 16, says Craig Blue should be charged with a crime for the way he has mistreated a horse Kolaja spotted lying on the ground Sunday morning, its ribs showing, sores on its body, hooves unkempt and lacking water.

The animal was euthanized Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark E. Reene, after a local veterinarian and a field veterinarian from the Michigan Department of Agriculture examined the animal and consulted with its owner.

The horse, about 10 years old, “had been under a prescribed course of treatment for a lengthy period of time due to a medically diagnosed condition,” Reene stated in the release.

Blue, of Tuscola County’s Millington Township, calls Kolaja, of Saginaw County’s Saginaw Township, a cyberbully who trespassed on Blue’s land to shoot photos of Blue’s sick horse and then posted the images on Facebook, mistakenly indicating the horse is a victim of neglect.

Kolaja’s Facebook post on Sunday night, stating the horse was “in need of immediate help” and accompanied by several photos, went viral, and had been shared 11,000 times and received 3,800 comments by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Kolaja stated in the post that he took the horse fresh water but was “kicked off the property because the owner felt me trespassing was more of the concern.”

Officials with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), a Norfolk, Va. animal rights organization, say they’ve been contacted about the case and told The Advertiser they’ve spoken with Tuscola County officials who assured them an investigation is taking place.

Blue, meanwhile, said the horse suffered from equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), a neurologic disease. “He has better times and not-so-good times, but he can walk,” Blue said on Tuesday morning before veterinarians made a joint visit to examine the animal.

Moments later, Blue approached the horse – lying on its side atop some hay about 15 yards from Barnes Road – and verbally and physically prodded it to stand up, which it eventually did. Once standing, the horse ate hay placed in its pen.

Blue’s next-door neighbor, 48-year-old Mike Johnsen, said Blue is “getting death threats” following the Facebook post by Kolaja, a junior at Heritage High School in Saginaw Township.

“This is getting way out of hand,” Johnsen said. “The police were out here at 7:30 last night running people off because they were razzing (Blue). He’s afraid to leave his family alone.”

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office issued a Facebook post on Monday morning, assuring the public that horses at the pen along Barnes Road have been receiving care from a veterinarian.

“We did check into it and spoke with the parties involved,” the post states. “The horses are under vet care and have been under vet care. (Tuscola County) Animal Control has been there and ensured the horses are being treated.

“One of the horses does have a issue the vet is working on and caring for.”

The sheriff’s office post concludes by stating that “Trespassing on someone’s property without full knowledge of the situation is not a good idea.”

Kolaja said he doesn’t regret going onto the Blues’ land to expose the horse’s condition online.

“I want that horse taken care of,” Kolaja said. “I don’t have shame about anything. I don’t care if you get me for trespassing, I don’t care if you get me for taking pictures (of horses) that aren’t mine.”

Contacted prior to news of the horse’s euthanization, Kolaja told The Advertiser that dozens of people have contacted him since he published the Facebook post, offering to come pick up Blue’s horses and take them to a place where they receive proper care.

Kolaja said that when he climbed a fence to enter the horse pen Sunday morning after he and his father, Steve Kolaja, spotted the animal lying on the ground, he was shocked.

“The hooves were just God-awful and hadn’t been shaved in a long time,” Zack Kolaja said.

Kolaja maintains the horse had been lying in the same spot for several days, noting he saw a pile of feces behind the rear end of the animal. He scoffed at the contention that a veterinarian had been treating the horse.

“If a veterinarian is sick enough to leave a horse out like that, then they deserve just the same punishment as the guy who owns the horse,” Kolaja said.

Kolaja said his grandparents live in Millington, and that he and his father spotted the ailing animal as they traveled to his uncle’s farm for target practice with their new Savage 30 rifle.

Stephanie Bell, senior director in PETA’s Cruelty Investigations Department, said PETA will closely monitor any investigation by Tuscola County authorities.

Bell told The Advertiser on Monday that Kolaja’s Facebook post “has gone widely viral today, for good reason, because the photos depict an animal with sores and extremely overgrown hooves, and the photos are – no question – alarming,” Bell said.

Bell said PETA representatives spoke with Tuscola County officials who assured PETA that the horse in question was not a “downed” animal, and had been receiving veterinary care.

“‘Downed’ is a term describing an animal who cannot get up,” Bell said. “Those are animals who typically cannot get up on their own and need dire intervention. That is different than an animal that is either choosing to lay down because they’re resting or enjoying the breeze, or an animal who may have some pain and spend some time lying down, but is actually physically capable of getting up.”

Bell said “the matter is under investigation and that’s the most important thing.”

Anyone encountering an animal in distress should call local law enforcement immediately, Bell said.

“If for some reason they have difficulty reaching law enforcement – let’s say it’s Christmas and Animal Control isn’t available – they can also reach out to us at www. peta.org,” Bell said.

“One of the problems with taking matters into one’s own hands is that evidence is compromised. Obviously, trespassing is a violation of law. … You compromise the evidence that you have an animal in an illegal situation but you’ve suddenly made that situation legal (by providing care or water).”

Zack Kolaja said that when he entered the horse pen that had three horses in it Sunday, he noticed one water tub was “bone dry” and the other tub had about two inches of algae-covered “moldy, nasty” water in it.

He said he doesn’t believe what he heard from a young man who emerged from the Blue home to claim he had given the horses water recently.

“How long does it take for your water to get full of algae?” Zack Kolaja said. “Think about that: How long does it take for algae to form in water?”

Johnsen said Craig Blue made sure the ailing horse regularly receives medicine.

“With the money that he’s got invested into that horse, he’s not going to let nothing happen to it,” Johnsen said.

Johnsen called the actions of Zack and Steve Kolaja “sad,” noting they’ve damaged Blue’s reputation.

“In a small town like this, they’ve ruined him,” Johnsen said. “That’s really wrong.”

When asked if someone should be charged with a crime in connection with what he observed Sunday at the Millington Township horse pen, Kolaja said “I believe whole family should be charged with a crime. That’s just wrong.”

Kolaja said authorities should ensure the horses are removed from the Blues’ care and that the pen is dismantled.

“They do not need animals,” Kolaja said.