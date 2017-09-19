Jeffrey T. Hillman, 49, of Deford, MI passed away September 12, 2017, after receiving fatal injuries on his farm following a horse related accident. Jeff was born on October 21, 1967, in Yale, MI to James and Eleanor (Meade) Hillman. He grew up in Brown City, MI, graduating with the class of 1986. As a young adult, Jeff worked in the tool and die trade before beginning his public service career. He owned and operated a K-9 drug and explosive detection team utilized for the Coleman, MI Police Department, Customs at The Blue Water Bridge, and local area high schools.

He joined the United States Army, 1st CAV, based out of Fort Hood, TX during the Iraq War. Through dedication and commitment, Jeffrey achieved the rank Sergent (E5). He began his military career as a combat medic and served in several designated eminent danger areas including Iraq and Egypt.

Jeffrey was awarded numerous decorations and medals including the Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, three Army Commendation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and multiple awards and decorations.

After returning from overseas, Jeff was selected to continued his education in Fort Rucker, AL where he earned Flight Medic status and flew local rescue missions at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, TX. He served as a medical instructor at Fort Hood, TX and Fort Rucker, AL until he was honorably discharged due to injuries received during war efforts in Iraq.

Jeff settled in Deford, MI with his girlfriend, Ashley Jackson, where he raised livestock, gardened, and enjoyed his horses and two dogs Grace and Lily.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughter Ashlee (Keith) Peterson and grandchildren Sophie and Roman of Brown City, MI. Also, surviving is his mother Eleanor Hillman of Brown City, his girlfriend Ashley Jackson of Deford, MI, brother James Daniel Hillman of Peck, MI, sister Tonya (Thomas) Tesluck of Yale, MI, sister Teresa (Jeffrey) Mattson of Lapeer, MI. Nieces and nephews surviving include Sarah (Thomas) Gerke, Samantha (Brian) Baughman, Michael York, Jesse York, Matthew Robinson, Thomas Tesluck, and Megan Tesluck.

A Visitation was held at Carman Funeral Home, Brown City, MI on Sunday, September 17th from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm for the family. Regular visitation was from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 18th at the BC Missionary Church, 8935 E. Burnside Rd, Brown City by Rev. James McLeod with luncheon to follow. Burial held at Evergreen Cemetery, Brown City.

In Jeff’s honor, memorial donations can be made to the “Jeff Hillman Memorial Fund “ at any Tri-County Bank branch or GoFundMe.com account “Sergeant Jeffrey T. Hillman burial fund.