James E. Kratz of Caro, age 55, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born July 25, 1962 in Caro, the son of Dorothy (Dowker) Kratz and the late Herman Kratz. He graduated from Caro High School with the class of 1980 and was the first Caro student to receive an appointment to the United States Military Academy West Point in New York. While at the academy, Jim realized his true passion in life was farming, and chose to return to Caro to follow that dream after accepting an early honorable discharge from the military. Upon his return to Caro, Jim received a crash course in the fine art of farming during his time at Garner Farms in Vassar and later took a position in 1990 with the Tuscola Conservation District, serving most recently as a district administrator. A farmer to the end, Jim always found ways to keep his hands in the dirt on his own farm, and working with his friends at the Sheridan and Lagos farms. He was a trustee for Wells Township and was recently elected as township supervisor. Jim’s world revolved around his family and he was known to take up whatever interests his children had. He was an avid reader, hunter, fisherman, and a football enthusiast. Jim also enjoyed telling jokes, even if they lacked a good punchline or comedic timing.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over thirty years, Catherine Kratz of Caro; two children, Hannah (Chad) Lewis of Marquette, Seth Kratz (Katie Ramos) of Grand Rapids; his mother, Dorothy Kratz of Caro; siblings, Carol Shaver (Robert Dietlein) of Bay City, David (Jeanette) Kratz of Kingston, Renee (Hans) Krause of Vassar, Douglas Kratz of Beech Island, South Carolina, Kevin Kratz of Munger; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Herman Kratz earlier this year; and his father-in-law, James “Rod” Varney in 2007.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the Caro First Baptist Church with Rev. Ronald C. Wigand officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Tuscola County Imagination Library or Tuscola County 4-H. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.