Clarence Patrick “Pat” Gibbard, 67, of Akron, Michigan, formerly of Algonac, passed from this world on September 7, 2017. He was born July 11, 1950, in Port Huron, Michigan to the late Clarence and Isabella (Fodor) Gibbard. He attended Algonac High School and worked construction/demolition his entire career retiring from Blue Star, Inc., of Warren, Michigan. Pat will always be remembered for his generosity and caring manner. He gave and did for so many in need and did so anonymously without fanfare. Pat enjoyed playing Santa and the Easter Bunny and taking part in the Michigan Bean Festival. He participated in many social events to assist and contribute to Veterans organizations.

Patrick was fiercely loyal to his family and friends but was also discerning and uncompromising in his support of causes in which he truly believed. He was thoughtful and generous, creative and bright and his quick wit always brought smiles to the faces of those in his presence. Pat was very much loved and respected and will be greatly missed. Pat is survived by three children, Patrick, of Romeo, Jennifer, Clinton Township, Rebecca Gibbard Mathers, her husband Matthew, of Byron Center, and the mother of his children Carol Fulton Gibbard of Romeo, Michigan, of 26 years. His sisters, Mary Agnes Gibbard-Simons, Cottrellville Twp., Michigan, Catherine Gibbard Lester, her husband Thomas, Murphy, North Carolina, Margaret Gibbard Palazzolo, her husband Nicolas, Lincoln, Judy Dewey Pelkey, of Kimball, Michigan. Pat is also survived by two grandsons, Alexander and Maxwell Mathers. The family also wishes to acknowledge Robin and Jeff Will and their three children, Zachary Will, Maxson Will, Lisha Will McCurry and as being part of the Gibbard Family and recognizes all the love, affection and dedication given to Patrick throughout his time in the Akron area. He was predeceased by a brothers-in-law Wesley Y. Simons and Ronald L. Pelkey. And in honor of Patrick, an acknowledgement of Sherry Kappen.

There shall be two funerals to honor Pat Gibbard, one in the Akron/Fairgrove area for neighbors and friends and one in Algonac for his family and friends and co-workers from the Algonac/Marine City/Detroit area.

The Fairgrove funeral service will be on Sunday, September 24th, 2017 with visitation from 2 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. service and a bean soup supper and dessert at the Methodist Church.

The Algonac Service shall take place at Our Lady on the River Catholic Parish, 1103 Washington Street, Algonac, Michigan. Visitation shall be on Thursday, October 5th, from 4 p.m. followed immediately by Rosary at 7 p.m. You may visit one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass, on Friday, October 6th, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to “Our Lady on the River Parish” noting in the memo line: “Renovation Fund for the old St. Catherine & St. Mark Elementary School,” or your local Veterans Organization.