Thelma Marie German, age 92 years, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 16, 2017 at Heritage Hill Assisted Living in Caro. She was born on December 15, 1924 in Vassar, the daughter of the late Jesse and Ida (Johnson) Beecher. On December 14, 1946, she and Donald R. German were united in marriage, and after more than 66 years together, he preceded her in death on September 19, 2013. Thelma was a bookkeeper and retired from Mike Young Buick-Pontiac-GMC of Frankenmuth. She was a member of the Vassar First United Methodist Church.

Surviving family include her daughter-in-law, Mary Jagodzinski; granddaughters, Vicki (Jared) Ott and Kristen (Josh) Eldred; great-grandchildren, Abbey and Brady Alverson and Shane Eldred; brother-in-law, Roy Aven and many nieces and nephews. Thelma was preceded in death by her son, LeRoy German; son-in-law, Roger Jagodzinski and her siblings, Carol Hemingway, Doris Evans, Henry Beecher and Nancy Aven.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2017 at the Vassar First United Methodist Church. Rev. William P. Sanders will officiate with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St. in Vassar. Thelma will lie in state at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Those desiring may make contributions to the Vassar First United Methodist Church.