Joan Sayers of Caro, age 61, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Covenant Health Care – Cooper in Saginaw, following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Joan was born November 7, 1955 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Russell and Eva (Plank) Vermilya, and moved to this area as a child. She graduated from Caro High School with the class of 1973 and received her associate degree in accounting from Delta College. Joan was employed with the Tuscola County Intermediate School District at Highland Pines School, the Tuscola Technology Center Lifelong Learning Department and Student Services. She was united in marriage with Lewis Sayers on June 7, 1975 in Caro, and he survives. Joan adored her grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them how to howl at the moon and would incite squirt gun fights from her Amigo. Although limited in the last few years by her health, she refused to quit enjoying life. Joan even made up songs about her ailments and could find humor in almost every situation. Not wanting to give up on taking care of her lawn, her lawnmower was equipped with a spot for her oxygen tank that she lovingly referred to as “Buddy.” Her affection was shown in a variety of ways, by sending a card of encouragement or blasting you with a loaded water balloon. Joan could play practically any instrument and had special names for all of them, including her dulcimer, bowed psaltery, penny whistle, flute and piano. She recently finished writing a children’s book, “Stewart the Stork,” and liked reading, playing Canasta with friends and attending bible studies. She was a former member of the Wahjamega Country Church and currently was a member of the Caro First Baptist Church.

Joan is survived by her husband, Lewis Sayers of Caro; three children and their spouses, John and Melanie Sayers of Caro, Mandy and Nate Jickling of Lapeer, Christine Sayers of Lansing; seven grandchildren, Gwen, Garret, Emberli, Elyse, Jacqueline, Ava, Mckenna; one sister, Eva Jensen of Ovid; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by one brother, Glen Vermilya.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Caro First Baptist Church with Rev. Ronald C. Wigand officiating. Burial will follow at Indianfields Township Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Caro First Baptist Church or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Covenant Health Care team that provided superb care in Joan’s final hours. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.