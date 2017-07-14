John W. Parson

John W. Parsons of Fostoria, age 41, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

He was born August 28, 1975 in Pontiac to Jimmy and Marilyn (Jenkins) Parsons. John enjoyed spending time with his daughter. He worked in Madison Heights for Cut and Core Concrete Cutting. John was a member of Union 098 United Association.

John is survived by his daughter, Michele Parsons; mother, Marilyn Parsons; three siblings, James (Bonnie) Parsons of Milford, Debra (Tom) Napper of Vassar and Jeffrey Parsons of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2007.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Avram Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Andrew Reintjes officiating.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the Avram Funeral Home.

Burial will be at the Watertown Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marilyn Parsons.

