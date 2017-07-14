Janice Rae Williams of Caro, age 71, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Holland Hospital. Janice was born December 12, 1945, the daughter of the late Archie and Eva (White) Moe, and graduated from Engadine-Gould City High School in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. She was united in marriage with Cecil Williams in 1967 in Battle Creek, and he preceded her in death in 1989. In 1991, she married Gerald Wonch in Linden, and he passed in 2014. Janice had a 25-year career with the State of Michigan in mental health that began in 1965 in Howell, then Battle Creek, and finally at the Caro Regional Center, where she retired as a resident care supervisor in 1990. She was also a talented cake decorator and used those skills at Dairy Queen in Caro following her retirement. In her spare time, Janice enjoyed spending time with her beloved cats, traveling with her lady friends, quilting, knitting, and crocheting.

Left to cherish her memory are three sons, Dan Williams (Robbin Hartman) of Wyoming, Michigan, Duane Williams of San Diego, California, Dennis Williams of Chicago, Illinois; two grandchildren, Cecil Williams of Chicago, Heather Hartman-Lesoski of Fairgrove; two great-grandchildren, Danessa Ruppal of Fairgrove, Hunter Lesoski of Fairgrove; one brother and his wife, Jerry and Pat Moe of Twin Lake; brother-in-law, Ron Swisher of Curtis; sister-in-law, Diane Moe of Lexington; many nieces and nephews; special family friend, Julie (Campbell) Thompson of Caro. In addition to her parents and husbands, Janice was preceded in death by three siblings, Archie “Kayo” Moe, JoAnn Swisher, and Arthur “John” Moe.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the National Kidney Foundation. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.