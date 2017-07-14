Carol Jean Catt of Caro, age 53, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at her home. Carol was born January 11, 1964 in Cass City. She was a 1983 graduate of Mayville High School, and loved reading and shopping.

Carol is survived by her father, Robert McAlpine of Silverwood; her mother, Constance McAlpine of Henderson; one brother, Robert McAlpine, Jr. of Walker; step-siblings, Kurt Kuck (Jeana) of Glendale, Arizona, Linda Negrich (Larry) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Ward Kuck (Ruth Ellen) of Marysville, Ohio, Barbara Kuck of Walled Lake; and one brother-in-law, Kelly Long of Henderson. Carol was preceded in death by one sister, Deborah Long; and her step-mother, Sharon McAlpine.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are being planned. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.