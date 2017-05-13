Vassar school board seeks smaller bond issue

Vassar Public Schools leaders say they did some “right-sizing” before asking voters to approve a $16 million, 25-year bond issue on Aug. 8 — after voters defeated a larger request last week.

Vassar Board of Education President Randy Middlin said at Monday’s board meeting that board members made “significant cuts” to the proposal voters turned down May 2 by a count of 1,140 to 937.

Prior to the May election, bond-issue opponents sported yard signs stating, “It’s Just Too Much” in reference to the cost of the request.

“That was the slogan of the ‘no’ campaign, and kudos to the ‘no’ campaign — it was a catchy slogan: ‘It’s just too much,’” said Dorothy “Dot” Blackwell, Vassar Public Schools superintendent, at Monday’s board meeting.

“That’s what they said. So we heard that,” Blackwell said. “We heard that it was ‘just too much.’ As we move forward, we need to reduce it — obviously.”

Fifty-five percent of voters turned down the request, with 45 percent favoring it. About 31 percent of the school district’s 6,672 registered voters came to the polls.

Had voters approved the bond issue, it would have triggered an increase in property taxes on landowners in the Vassar school district, which comprises the city of Vassar and all or parts of Vassar, Tuscola, Arbela, Denmark and Juniata townships.

A main component of the May 2 request — still on the table Aug. 8 — is the school board’s plan to demolish the Vassar High School academic wing and replace it with a wing featuring “state-of-the-art classrooms and labs with new furnishings and instructional technology.”

Other proposed major improvements include repairs and renovations at all school buildings, improvements to make facilities more energy-efficient and secure new entrances at schools.

The May 2 bond proposal would have paid for a new metal roof at Central Elementary School for an estimated $913,275, but the board plans to save money with a new roof made of shingles instead if voters approve the Aug. 8 bond issue.

The board won’t install new public restrooms at athletic facilities and won’t replace boilers at Townsend North School — among other cuts to proposed bond-issue improvements — if voters pass the August request.

Other items removed from the May 2 bond proposal and not financed by the Aug. 8 proposal include $885,600 for new school buses, and $507,375 to remodel high school locker rooms.

“We’ve looked at these and looked at these (items),” Middlin said. “To one person, it’s a high priority, and to another person it’s a low priority. It’s just hard when you don’t have the extra money to put into it.

“But — you asked us to reduce? We reduced.”

Blackwell said board members needed to look at “right-sizing” the Aug. 8 bond request after the May 2 election. The board voted unanimously Monday to propose the smaller bond issue, but some critics of the first bond request said board members should be right-sizing school staff and salaries instead of tweaking a second request for higher taxes.

“Right-sizing means downsizing staff to get to the level you need that you can afford, and if they’re not willing to do that now, they never will,” said Dan Grimshaw, 62, of Vassar Township, a former Vassar school board member who attended Monday’s board meeting and a special board meeting earlier that night.

Grimshaw said school board members need to cut the number of district employees, and cut employees’ salaries, to show voters some fiscal accountability.

“To prove to people that you can manage your money, you’ve got to manage the current money you have, and I don’t see that,” said Grimshaw, noting it’s tough for a school board to lay off workers.

“It’s never easy to look staff in the eyes and say, ‘We’re going to give you a pink slip,’” Grimshaw said. “But the facts of life are that you have to live within your budget — and if you don’t have the revenue, and you don’t have the students — you don’t need the staff.”

If approved by voters, the proposed $16 million, 25-year bond issue on Aug. 8 calls for a 2.5-mill tax to on landowners in the first year. That’s less than the 3-mill tax proposed in the first year of the May 2 bond issue.

“The next response — going to 2.5 mills — is a direct response to the ‘no’ vote, and that message received,” said Ben Guile, board vice president. “We went back and knocked some things off, some things that were questioned that were unpopular — some of the bigger sticking points learned from the input that the election gave us.”

The bond proposal rejected May 2 called for a 3-mill tax in the first year, but during the course of the 30-year payback period, landowners would have paid an estimated average annual 4.2-mill tax.

Ballot language for the May 2 bond proposal indicated the owner of an $80,000 home would have paid an average annual tax of $168 over 30 years.

The bond proposal floated to voters on Aug. 8 calls for a 2.5-mill tax in the first year of the bond issue. The average annual tax during the 25-year payback period wasn’t available at press time.

The Vassar district also proposes to cut costs on the Aug. 8 bond proposal by selling non-qualified bonds instead of state-qualified bonds.

The sale of state-qualified bonds — proposed in the May 2 election — would have required the district to pay prevailing wages to workers on Vassar’s school expansion and improvement projects.

Michigan’s Prevailing Wage Law covers construction workers employed on state-financed or state-sponsored construction projects, paying a set minimum wage for workers, based on union contracts.

Critics of the law say it artificially increases construction costs, reduces price competition and promotes interest from contractors outside Michigan.

If Vassar voters approve the Aug. 8 bond proposal, issuance of non-qualified bonds “allows us if successful not to require prevailing wages for construction projects,” Blackwell wrote in an email to The Advertiser.

“A prevailing wage is more costly than non-prevailing wages; this was a concern voiced by some local contractors,” Blackwell wrote.

Middlin stressed that companies paying prevailing wages still could be awarded bids by the Vassar school board if voters approve the Aug. 8 request.

“Keep in mind that if you’re a company that does pay prevailing wage, and you put your bid through, we don’t necessarily have to go with the lowest bid,” Middlin said. “We’re going to go for the best construction at that time.

“I just wanted to be clear that there are going to be companies bidding that are going to be paying the higher wages, and that’s acceptable to us. We don’t have to not take their bids.”