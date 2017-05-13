Courts, 5-13-2017

DISTRICT COURT

Jillian Rachell Parker, 26, of Millington, was charged with controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and controlled substance – possession of marihuana/synthetic equivalent. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Adam Robert Maxson, 31, of Cass City, was charged with four counts of weapons – firearms – possession by felon and one count of weapons – felony firearm. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Derek Alan Williams, 37, of Clio, was charged with one count of controlled substance – delivery/manufacture 5-45 kilograms of marijuana or 20-200 plants and controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Lena Marie Dost, 19 of Caro, was charged with one count of controlled substance – possession/analogues. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 30.

Robert Anthony Thomas, 34, of Millington, was charged with two counts of controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 30.

Dennis Lee Nehls, 44, of Caro, is charged with controlled substance – possession (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 25 grams. A preliminary exam is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Christopher Robert Peters, 19, of Caro, is charged with assault by strangulation and domestic violence. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Vincent Ray Parris, 44, of Vassar, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, child abuse – 2nd degree and child abuse – 3rd degree. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Derek Wayne Damm, 25, of Caro, is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion – 1st degree and attempted home invasion – 1st degree. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Austin Chase Underwood, 18, of Mount Morris, was charged with two counts of uttering and publishing and two counts of forgery. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 22.

Rolando Ramirez, 49, of Saginaw, was charged with malicious destruction of personal property – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 30.

Anthony Lee Parrish, 29, of Fairgrove, was charged with police officer – assault/resisting/ obstruction and domestic violence. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 30.

Donald Jay Karpuk Jr., 26, of Vassar, was charged with surveilling unclothed person. A preliminary exam is set for 8:30 a.m. on May 30.

CIRCUIT COURT

Jason Ernest White, 35, of Mayville, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 170 days served. White was convicted of one count of child abuse – 3rd degree. Two other counts were dismissed. He was ordered to pay $1,394 in fines and assessments and will be placed on five years of probation upon release.

Lance Tyler Swinehart, 20, of Leonard, pleaded guilty to home invasion – first degree, unlawful imprisonment, assault with a dangerous weapon/felonious assault and weapons – felony firearm. Ten other counts were dismissed. A sentencing date will be set.

Lindsey Mae Irish, 24, of Mayville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit home invasion – first degree and controlled substance – delivery/manufacture marijuana. Three counts were dismissed. A sentencing date will be set.

Jennifer Ellison, 29, of Otter Lake, pleaded guilty to robbery – armed and conspiracy to commit robbery – armed. Three other counts were dismissed. A sentencing date will be set.

Thomas James Robinson, 60, of Caro, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon – felonious assault (fourth offense). One other count was dismissed. A sentencing date will be set.

Robert Jon Bliss Jr., 36, of Cass City, pleaded guilty to controlled substance – possession (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) less than 25 grams and operating while intoxicated – second offense. One other count was dismissed. A sentencing date will be set.

Thomas James Robinson, 59, of Caro, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct – fourth degree (force or coercion). One other count was dismissed. A sentencing date will be set.

Sean Michael Hassell, 42, of Fairgrove, was sentenced from 8 years to 15 years in prison with credit for 247 days served. Hassell was convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct – first degree. Sixteen other counts were dismissed. He was ordered to pay $326 in fines and assessments.

Nicholas Allen Winn, 36, of Marlette, was sentenced to 365 years in jail with credit for two days served. Winn was convicted on two counts of criminal sexual conduct – assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. Two other counts were dismissed. He was ordered to pay $826 and will placed on five years probation upon release.