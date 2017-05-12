Johanna Toner, age 82, passed away on April 27, 2017 in her home with her husband by her side. Johanna and Dean Toner were married 38 years.

Johanna was born in Heilbronn, Germany to Otto and Lucia Schmiickle on June 24, 1934. She came to America in 1953 married to Richard Dixon. They had five children together: Mary Rife, Susan Olson, Richard (Cathy) Green, and Larry (Chris) Langenburg; a son, Michael Dixon, preceded her in death. Johanna also had two stepchildren: Gerald Toner and Kathleen Dorland. She has a sister Gertrude Schmidt and many nieces and nephews in Germany. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Johanna retired from Caro Center after 30 years of service. She loved the outdoors, camping, campfires and her tigers.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on June 15, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Church, Caro, with Father Jerzy Dobosz officiating. A luncheon will be held after the service at the Sacred Heart School.