Bond issue fails, Vassar schools voters debate next step

Vassar school district voters answered one question Tuesday, rejecting a proposed $19.7 million bond issue. This Tuesday at a 5 p.m. special public meeting, though, board of education members address a second question: What next?

“There have been no decisions but as you can imagine, all of us have been racking our brains, talking about it, and getting community feedback,” said Dorothy “Dot” Blackwell, superintendent of Vassar Public Schools, which saw voters defeat the proposed bond issue, 1,140 to 937.

Tuesday’s 5 p.m. school board special meeting in the Vassar High School auditorium occurs before the board’s 6:30 p.m. regular meeting.

Blackwell said school district leaders had “no premade plans” on what to do if voters turned down the bond proposal.

The 90-minute special board meeting on Monday “is our first chance to talk,” Blackwell said.

Voters on Tuesday in Almer Township, north of the city of Caro, rejected a proposed amendment of the township zoning ordinance for wind energy conversion systems. Residents snubbed the proposal, 287 to 234, with 34 percent of voters coming to the polls.

Norm Stephens, a township resident who organized a drive to collect voter signatures to place the issue before voters, urged Almer residents to vote “no.” In September of 2016, the Almer Township Board of Trustees – which later saw three of its members lose their seats in the Nov. 8 general election – approved what Stephens calls a “weaker” ordinance regarding regulation of wind turbines.

Stephens had said a “no” vote this past Tuesday “stops the weaker ordinance from taking effect.”

Voters in Marlette Township in Sanilac County, meanwhile, approved an amendment to the township zoning ordinance providing more comprehensive regulation of wind-energy systems. The vote count was 137-120.

Thirty-one percent of the Vassar school district’s registered voters came to the polls Tuesday to defeat the school board’s request for approval of the bond issue that would have demolished Vassar High School’s existing academic wing and built a new one, and made other improvements at all school buildings.

The district comprises the city of Vassar and all or part of Vassar, Tuscola, Arbela, Denmark and Juniata townships.

Voters in the city of Vassar approved the bond issue, 348 to 239. But voters residing outside the Vassar city limits defeated the proposal, 901 to 589.

In the days before Tuesday’s election, supporters of the bond proposal placed signs in their yards reading “Yes Please.” Opponents countered with signs of their own, stating “It’s Just Too Much” in reference to the cost of the bond issue.

If voters had approved the 30-year bond request, it would have triggered a property-tax increase on district landowners. Ballot language indicated the owner of an $80,000 home would pay an average annual tax of $168 to pay back investors over 30 years.

Ellen Mocny, 65, of Vassar, who voted against the bond proposal, said she knows of a family “that – if that bond issue had passed – would have had to choose between medicine, food and paying their taxes, and their home is already paid for.”

Blackwell predicted at an April 4 public meeting that if voters turned down the bond issue, Vassar Public Schools would lose programs as it pays for necessary repairs.

“When you look at Vassar, there’s not much to lose,” Blackwell said at the meeting. “That means staff, that means some of the programs that we offer kids that no other school districts offer – we won’t be able to offer that anymore.

“So it’s going to hit home first with our own people, because they’re not going to have jobs. That’s going to hurt us.”

School board members proposed to use money from the bond issue to build a new high school academic wing with “state-of-the-art classrooms and labs with new furnishings and instructional technology.” Other major improvements would have occurred at all school buildings, such as Central Elementary School and Townsend North School.

Blackwell said on Friday that it’s time to discuss the next step now that voters have turned down the bond proposal.

“We really put 150 percent into passing this bond,” Blackwell said. “We don’t have a plan, so that’s what we’re going to talk about.”

Mocny said school district leaders should make a list of priorities to determine which repairs or improvements should occur first.

“Fix what needs to be fixed, maintain what you have, and get that Townsend North School closed down like it should be,” Mocny said. “Stop putting money into a dead horse.”

Blackwell said she’s happy about the number of voters who supported the bond proposal.

“I’m very pleased we got 937 yes votes,” Blackwell said. “That’s a lot of positive people.”