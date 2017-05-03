Millington schools seeks $18.1 million bond issue

Millington Community Schools voters will go to the polls Aug. 8 to consider an $18.1 million bond issue that would finance improvements at Kirk Elementary School, Millington Junior/Senior High School and construct a field house called the Community Physical Education Center. Millington Board of Education members voted unanimously Monday night to approve ballot language for the proposal, presented to the 6,403 registered voters in the school district in southern Tuscola County and part of northern Genesee County.

If approved, the issue triggers a property-tax increase on landowners in the district, where a 3.74-mill tax that has been financing a “sinking fund” – to pay for school improvements – expires in December.

“What the community needs to know is it will be an increase to them of 1.1 mills (if voters approve the bond issue),” said Millington Superintendent Bruce Martin.

“They’re currently paying 3.74 mills and this bond issue will replace it with a 4.8-mill (tax). So on a $100,000 home, it’s going to cost someone $55 more a year.

“They’ll see an increase – on a $100,000 home – of $55 on top of what they’re currently paying.”

Martin said the 4.8-mill tax triggered by approval of the bond issue will decline during the 30-year period that the district pays back investors who buy the bonds and receive interest on the bonds.

A unique feature of the bond proposal is the $4.2 million, 35,800-square-foot field house – which Martin calls the Community Physical Education Center.

“It will have a 50-yard (span) of artificial Field Turf inside, and an indoor walking track around the outside of the artificial field for the community to use,” Martin said. “There will be a small fitness center for community use and we’ll have an indoor basketball court on one end, and at the other end we’ll have batting cages that drop down from the ceiling and raise back up, depending on who’s using it.

“Our athletics teams can use this but most importantly, our physical education kids can use this, because right now our gymnasium is completely packed. For instance, in our sixth hour of physical education, we have 150 kids in the gymnasium, which is way too many for a physical education class.”

The field house will “more than likely be butted up against the back of the gymnasium, so those kids can use both areas,” Martin said.

The bond proposal calls for about $7 million of improvements at Kirk Elementary School and $3.14 million of improvements at Millington Junior/Senior High School.

“The biggest improvement at Kirk Elementary School is a 20-classroom addition with state-of-the-art classrooms, and we’re going to demolish the old two-story wing, because the classrooms are way too small for instruction,” Martin said.

“It’s a heating-and-cooling nightmare because the windows aren’t tight and it’s not the least bit energy efficient.”

Of about 32 existing classrooms at Kirk Elementary, “the west wing – the addition that was put on there – all has large classrooms with proper technology, so that will stay,” Martin said.

Other planned improvements at Kirk Elementary includes $485,366 in technology upgrades.

The proposed improvements at Millington Junior/Senior High School include $550,000 to upgrade technology, $272,000 to replace windows, $216,000 to replace gym bleachers, $296,000 to replace the student parking lot and $200,000 for a new main entrance to the school gymnasium off the existing parking lot.

“The biggest thing that we’re excited about is we’re completely removing and renovating our junior high science labs, and our high school science labs,” Martin said. “Those are from back in the 1970s and they need to be brought up to speed with where we’re going with our science curriculum.”

Other improvements include the creation – probably in 2019 – of a $230,000 gravel road from the back of the junior/senior high school complex heading south to Barnes Road. The bond issue includes additional money to pay for the future paving of that new road, which gives motorists a second entrance and exit road leading to and from the junior/senior high.

“We’ll come back four years later and pave it, after it’s had a good chance to harden and settle,” Martin said. “You don’t want to put asphalt down and have it buckle and crack.”

The proposal also calls for a $400,000 replacement of the athletic track, and field-events area, at the high school football field.

“We haven’t been able to host a track meet here for seven or eight years because our track has big cracks in it,” Martin said.

The proposed field house would serve as a sheltered home for practices of not only school teams such as football and softball squads, but the school marching band.

Facilities such as the field house are among the factors families look at when deciding where to send their students, Martin said.

“Part of that is strong academic programs, and caring faculty and staff that love kids, and quite frankly it’s about attractive facilities and – I hate to say it – but it’s winning athletic programs and a top-notch band program, which has seen Mr. (Brad) Schmaltz do an incredible job with our marching band.”

Use of the indoor walking track and indoor fitness club would benefit both community members as well as the school district, Martin said.

“They always say the best security system is a group of senior citizens walking your buildings, because they’re attentive and they let us know if something’s out of line,” Martin said.

The district plans to keep the former Meachum Junior High School, home to “Cardinal College,” Millington’s enhanced dual-enrollment program where students earn college credits in classes taught by Mott Community College instructors. The students don’t have to attend the college classes after school or in the evening, or in another city – and receive free tuition.

“We’ve averaged the loss of 48 kids (in the school district) over the last eight years, so logic would dictate that if you’re going to continue to lose 48 kids annually, there comes a point where you pull those last few programs out of Meachum and then demolish it, because it’s a site that’s not being utilized,” Martin said.

“But this current school year that we’re in, we actually gained students for the first time in eight years – in the fall count and even more in the winter count. That kind of surprised us, but we think it’s because of our ‘Cardinal College’ program and some of these other programs that we have going.

“It would be premature of us to demolish Meachum if we’re back on a growth cycle again.”