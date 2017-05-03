Both Tuscola County proposals fail

Two Tuscola County proposals were shot down Tuesday — a wind issue vote in Almer Township, and a $19.7 million bond issue for Vassar Public Schools decided by voters in Vassar, Tuscola Township and Vassar Township.

In Almer Township, 521 of 1,527 registered voters turned out to vote on whether to approve an amendment of the township zoning ordinance for wind energy conversion systems. 55.09 percent (287) of voters voted no to the amendment, 44.91 percent (234) of voters cast a yes vote.

The Vassar Public Schools bond issue was denied by a similar percentage of voters — 54.89 percent (1,140) voted no, to 45.11 percent (937) who voted yes.

Of 6,672 registered voters in Vassar and Vassar and Tuscola Townships, 2,077 cast a vote Tuesday.

Both tallies are unofficial.

