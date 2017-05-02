Ina “Tiny” Harroun

Ina Jane Harroun of Lapeer, formerly of Caro, age 84, passed away on Sunday, April

30, 2017 at the Lapeer County Medical Care Facility, following a period of declining

health. Ina was born November 28, 1932 in Waterford Township, the

daughter of the late Cecil and Lorene Faye (Flanders) Downs. She was

a high school graduate and trained as a C.N.A. which led her to home

health care and self-employed private duty nursing. She was a Precept

Ministries Bible teacher. During her early years, she enjoyed horses,

writing poetry, and was an artist.

Tiny is survived by one son, two daughters and their spouses, Lorene

and Gary Kennedy of Caro, David and Mary Harroun of Prescott, and

Holly and Ron Hamill of Shelby: five grandchildren and their spouses,

Sunday and Chad Wehrman of Hudsonville, Jolene and Randy Bussure

of Otter Lake, Justin and Amanda Harroun of Millington, Sarah Hamill of Shelby and

Ryan Hamill of Shelby; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition

to her parents, Ina was preceded in death by a son, John; and her siblings, Bob, Bill,

Marion, and Beverly.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Ransford Collon

Funeral Home in Caro with Pastor Ronald Wigand officiating. Burial will follow at Almer

Township Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral

home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service

at 11 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial

contributions to the Harroun Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Lorene Kennedy, 205 West

Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by

the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and

prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.