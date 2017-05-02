Howard Humes Davis, age 85 years, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017, with his

family by his side at Medilodge of Frankenmuth. He was born in Tuscola Township on May

23, 1931 to the late Russell and Ilda (Humes) Davis.

Howard was a life-long farmer and retired from the General Motors

Parts and Service Center in Swartz Creek where he was a member of UAW

Local 659. He loved the outdoors, hunting, woodworking, spending time

in the woods, traveling and sitting by the creek with his wife

On July 26, 1948, he married the former Colleen M. Chatters and she

survives him. He also leaves four children: Ann (Gary) Miner, Russell

(Rory) Davis, Constance (Paul) Vernot and Julie (William) Stacer, 12

grandchildren: Lisa (Samuel) Estes, Jeffrey (Julie) Miner, Adele (Phillip)

Martin, Andrea (Elias) Amash, Thomas (Sheila) Vernot, Susan Vernot,

John (Martha) Vernot, Michael Vernot, James (Monica) Vernot, Bradley (Lori) Stacer,

Joshua (Amanda) Stacer and Brett Stacer, 26 great-grandchildren, as well as two sisters:

Marjorie Squire and Marian Kosha. He was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Adams.

Private family services have taken place with interment in Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Pastor Greg Shepherd officiated. Memorial contributions can be made to Tuscola Community

Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements in care of Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St., Vassar.