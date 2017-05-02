Helen M. Cummings

Helen M. (Shea) Cummings a longtime of Millington passed away early Saturday morning
April 29, 2017 while at the Covenant Glen Assisted Living in Frankenmuth. Helen was 98.
Helen was born July 6, 1918 in Eveleth, Minnesota, the daughter of the
late Arthur and Francis (Sanoski) Shea. She was a graduate from Flint
Central High School class of 1937. On February 14, 1942, Helen married
Jack Cummings and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage before
Jack’s passing in October of 2005. Helen was known for her charm, wit
and a great sense of humor. She served on many community projects and
boards and worked on the election board for many years. Helen was a
longtime member of the St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in
Vassar.
Helen leaves her two children. Daughter Marica and husband Ed
Keinath, and son Rick Cummings. She leaves also her four grandchildren: Todd and Lynette
Keinath, Marc and Kati Keinath, Matthew Cummings and his fiancée Heather, and Timothy
Cummings; eight great-grandchildren: Adam, Lucas, Benjamin, Claire, Michael, Kamden,
Isaiah, and Noah. Besides her husband and parents, Helen is also preceded in death by two
brothers: Edward and Linus Shea.
The Cummings family received friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington on
Tuesday May 2, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. Helen will lie in state at the St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Funeral Mass of
the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 3, 2017. The burial will
follow the services at the Millington Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts
of remembrance can be directed to the Millington-Arbela Twp. Fire Dept. or to a charity
of your choice. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the Cummings family with
arrangements. You’re welcome to share memories, express condolences, or light a candle at
hanlinfuneralhome.com.
