Helen M. Cummings

Helen M. (Shea) Cummings a longtime of Millington passed away early Saturday morning

April 29, 2017 while at the Covenant Glen Assisted Living in Frankenmuth. Helen was 98.

Helen was born July 6, 1918 in Eveleth, Minnesota, the daughter of the

late Arthur and Francis (Sanoski) Shea. She was a graduate from Flint

Central High School class of 1937. On February 14, 1942, Helen married

Jack Cummings and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage before

Jack’s passing in October of 2005. Helen was known for her charm, wit

and a great sense of humor. She served on many community projects and

boards and worked on the election board for many years. Helen was a

longtime member of the St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in

Vassar.

Helen leaves her two children. Daughter Marica and husband Ed

Keinath, and son Rick Cummings. She leaves also her four grandchildren: Todd and Lynette

Keinath, Marc and Kati Keinath, Matthew Cummings and his fiancée Heather, and Timothy

Cummings; eight great-grandchildren: Adam, Lucas, Benjamin, Claire, Michael, Kamden,

Isaiah, and Noah. Besides her husband and parents, Helen is also preceded in death by two

brothers: Edward and Linus Shea.

The Cummings family received friends at the Hanlin Funeral Home in Millington on

Tuesday May 2, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. Helen will lie in state at the St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

Catholic Church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Funeral Mass of

the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday May 3, 2017. The burial will

follow the services at the Millington Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts

of remembrance can be directed to the Millington-Arbela Twp. Fire Dept. or to a charity

of your choice. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the Cummings family with

arrangements. You’re welcome to share memories, express condolences, or light a candle at

hanlinfuneralhome.com.