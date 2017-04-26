Wendorf sentenced to prison for Dayton Twp. assault

Jeffrey I. Wendorf sought to blame alcohol for his deviances in an attempt for a shorter prison term Monday, but a Tuscola County judge said she was sorry she could not dole out more time for his assault on a 31-year-old woman.

“The best thing to happen here is for you to die in prison,” said Tuscola County Circuit Judge Amy Grace Gierhart to Wendorf, 58, of Decker, before sentencing. The judge deemed Wendorf a “disgusting human being who preys on females.”

Wendorf was sentenced to two concurrent sentences of 16 years and 8 months to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty Feb. 21 to unlawful imprisonment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm. He was given 197 days credit.

He has remained jailed on a $700,000 bond since his Nov. 7 arrest.

“I request that you vacate the plea deal,” the victim told the judge in her impact statement, noting Wendorf wasn’t being held accountable for all his crimes, asking the judge to at least make the sentences consecutive.

Originally charged with five counts, Wendorf pleaded guilty to the two charges in exchange for charges of kidnapping, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and aggravated assault being dropped.

On Nov. 6, a 31-year-old victim reportedly told police she was assaulted in the parking lot of Sunrise Sunset Food & Spirits, 2772 E. Sanilac Rd. in Dayton Township.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said Wendorf waited for the victim in the parking lot. He said Wendorf and the victim did not know each other. Reene said when the victim left the bar, Wendorf approached her and latched onto her, attacking her.

Wendorf’s attorney, Lisa Blanton, pleaded for a reduced prison sentence, saying his family was supportive and that he has changed his life. She said she knows her client was heading to prison, but hoped the court would be lenient.

Blanton said her client had his life together until a crash with his milk truck. She said Wendorf lost his job and his house and his life spiraled out of control. This led to Wendorf having a problem with alcohol. His attorney said her client makes “terrible, terrible decisions when he drinks.”

Wendorf also addressed the court, saying he was sorry to the victim.

“I know I let things get out of hand by going to the bar and drinking,” Wendorf said. “I used very poor judgment that night by going to the bar thinking somehow that would help my problem knowing from the past this was not a very good idea. But somehow, I thought to myself this was different.

“So before you know (it), I was doing things that would put me here, ashamed of what I did,” Wendorf added.

He then sat down before the victim approached the witness stand, where she gave a victim impact statement.

The victim told Wendorf she was angry at him for drugging her drink and then waiting to make her his victim.

“Time does not heal all wounds, and some wounds can never be seen,” she said.

“I would like to take this time to tell you a little about my experience and the monster who brings me here today,” the small-framed victim added.

The victim said the court failed society, noting that Wendorf, then 24, was first convicted of a sex crime and sentenced to serve 90 days, serve two years’ probation and pay a $500 fine. Later, on Aug. 9, 1984, he was arrested and convicted of assault. After serving two years, Wendorf was released in 1987. Then on Jan. 30, 1989 he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years and was released after 23 years.

Wendorf was on probation for another incident when he assaulted the victim.

“Ask yourself, how many others are we not aware of? How many were too traumatized to come forward?” the victim asked.

The victim said that through plea deals, Wendorf has repeatedly been unleashed on society.

She told the court there are times when she is “instantly back in that moment and fighting for her life.”

The victim said she suffered severe head trauma, leaving her with brain damage, and she lost sight in one eye and is expected to have a glass eye put in. She said she also has neck and arm pain and reoccurring anxiety.

The victim said her life is forever changed from the event.

“I find it really interesting, Mr. Wendorf, that we’re gonna chalk this up to alcohol, all right?” Judge Gierhart said.

Gierhart said Wendorf has been a sexual predator all his life, so she didn’t even know what alcohol was doing as part of the defense.

The owner of the restaurant where the attack occurred is thankful for the resolution.

“Obviously, I’m glad justice was served,” said Corey Michalski, owner of the restaurant and bar, referencing the sentencing. “It was unfortunate what happened.”

Immediately following the incident, Michalski added eight more surveillance cameras to the ones that were already in place. She said they have hyped up security and awareness.

Wendorf often shrugged his shoulders as the judge prepared sentencing.

Michalski also worked with detectives from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department about the sequence of events from between late Nov. 5 to early morning Nov. 6. Authorities had immediate access to the security footage.

Teresa Nims is a reporter for The Advertiser and can be reached at teresa@tcadvertiser.com