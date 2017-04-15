USA junior has big shoes to fill as Bauer’s replacement

SEBEWAING — Katie Engelhardt has all kinds of softball experience.

The junior is a two-year starter for the Unionville-Sebewaing Area softball team. Last year, she played first base and batted sixth in the lineup for the Division 4 state champions. She helped the Patriots to a state title as a freshman too.

So Engelhardt has spent plenty of time hitting and winning with the USA softball team. But this year will present an altogether different challenge for the three-sport star — replacing the top senior pitcher in Michigan.

“Obviously, we have a pitcher that’s new,” said USA coach Isaiah Gainforth. “But she’s definitely capable of stepping up and handling pitching duties for our team this year.”

Engelhardt replaces Nikki Bauer, a three-time all-stater, 2016 Michigan Miss Softball and current starter for the Stanford University softball team.

“Taking Nikki’s spot is a big challenge, but I’m up for it,” Engelhardt said. “This team has a lot of experience, and that’s helped calm me down (in the pitcher’s circle) because I know they have my back.”

Bauer’s career numbers are staggering. She finished her career with a win/loss record of 85-8, struck out 681 hitters in 553 innings and had minuscule ERA of 0.47.

Engelhardt won’t counted be on to put up those kind of numbers, but that’s OK because the Patriots return eight players from last year’s team and have begun the season on a hitting tear, with 72 runs in their first six games.

Englehardt hasn’t seen much varsity action in the pitcher’s circle, as last year’s No. 2 pitcher, Madeline Hahn, also graduated. But she has experience, in youth softball and for the USA summer-league team.

“This is Katie’s job, and she knows it and she’s excited about it, as is everybody else,” Gainforth said. “It’s a great opportunity for her.”

Even though the pitcher that started in three consecutive state title games is gone, the expectations haven’t changed for the Patriots.

“A lot of us have been on both championship teams, so we’ve been playing together for a while,” Englehardt said. “The goals are the same — to get where we were last year and just play as hard as we can every game.”

USA is 6-0 after its first week of the season. Engelhardt has won the opener for the Patriots in its three double-headers while No. 2 pitcher, sophomore Rylee Zimmer, has earned the win in each nightcap.