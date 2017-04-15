Backer tells state: Caro Center could be ‘Pure Michigan’ gem

By investing in a new state psychiatric hospital on the 650-acre grounds of the Caro Center – rather than abandoning the aging 103-year-old site – the state of Michigan could set a shining example, a Tuscola County resident said on Thursday.

Nancy Barriger of Tuscola County’s Columbia Township challenged state officials – champions of the “Pure Michigan” advertising campaign to attract tourists and new businesses to the Great Lakes State – to view the Caro Center as a perfect opportunity.

“One of the biggest areas that the state of Michigan is pushing is encouraging businesses to renovate old real-estate properties that are distressed or actually shut down, and reinvent themselves,” Barriger told several dozen people attending a county board of commissioners meeting.

“This is the perfect opportunity for the state of Michigan to step up and practice what it preaches,” Barriger said.

Replacement of the Caro Center, 2000 Chambers Road in Tuscola County’s Indianfields Township, was identified in Gov. Rick Snyder’s proposed budget for 2018. The budget, however, didn’t include “any details about where that facility would be located,” said Angela Minicuci, spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services that oversees Michigan’s five state psychiatric hospitals, including the Caro Center.

Tuscola County leaders have urged Thumb-area residents, elected leaders and government employees to send letters or email to Snyder and state legislators to try to save 360 jobs that would be lost if the state replaces the Caro Center with a new state psychiatric hospital somewhere else.

Caro Center’s history dates to May 30, 1914, when it was founded as the Michigan Farm Colony for Epileptics at Wahjamega. Forty-seven buildings now sit on 650 acres of state-owned land that is the site of the Caro Center.

But 20 of the buildings “can’t be used just because they’re not in the appropriate shape or they don’t meet the current (Americans with Disabilities Act) or The Joint Commission standards for being able to serve people who are mentally ill,” Minicuci said.

Barriger, however, challenged state officials on Thursday to make the Caro Center shine rather than abandon it.

“There is no example in the state of Michigan of a renovated health-care or health-care industry project,” Barriger said. “This is the advantage that the Caro Center has, to be the jewel for the state of Michigan, because if the state comes through and renovates what it already has, it can then (advertise) that to other people, other industries, outside of Michigan.

“(The state) can say ‘Look at this, look at what the state of Michigan does. Come here. We believe in reninvestment. Come here – spend your dollars here.’ But so many times, that’s not even looked at as being an advantage.

“We have the home-field advantage, and when you go to these websites that the state of Michigan is pushing for all of the different types of industries, you find words like ‘investment,’ and ‘visions of its success,’ and ‘recreation,’ and ‘partnership,’ and ‘enterprise,’ and ‘creativity,’ and ‘collaborative effort.’ It goes on and on and on.”

Barriger spoke after an appearance by state Rep. Edward “Ned” Canfield (R-Sebewaing), who told the audience “We need to keep the pressure on” in the fight to build a new Caro Center at the current site.

Canfield said he and state Sen. Mike Green (R-Mayville) are working on meeting with the governor about the issue of where workers will build the new state psychiatric hospital.

“I’ve never asked for an audience with the governor,” Canfield said. “I’ve met with him a few times about other issues that maybe he wants to meet about, but this is the first time and only time in my career that I’ve actually said ‘I want to sit down with the governor and talk about it.’”

Canfield is chairman of the state House Health and Human Services Committee, overseeing an annual $25 billion budget. He contends the state is making five “misguided” assumptions in thinking of building a new state psychiatric hospital somewhere other than Caro.

The misguided assumptions are these, Canfield said: the Caro Center staff does not live near the Caro Center; patients requiring medical treatment must be transported 30 miles to the nearest accredited facility; transportation of patients to the Caro Center is a long process and the center is not centrally located; law-enforcement personnel, along with patients’ families, must travel a great distance to reach the Caro Center; and the Caro Center is completely used up and has no further value.

Canfield said the 44-county area of Michigan served by the Caro Center is “exceedingly large,” including all of the Upper Peninsula and extending south to include Oakland and Macomb counties.

State Department of Health and Human Services officials have said they’ll look at the locations of the hometowns of the Caro Center’s 150 patients, and hometowns of about 200 people on a waiting list to receive treatment, when deciding the location of the new state psychiatric facility.

A photographic slide presented by Canfield, though, stated that “Transportation is going to be a factor for both law enforcement and families no matter where the new psychiatric hospital is built.”

“My frank opinion is we need more than one new hospital – we should leave this in Caro and we should build another institution up in the northern part of our state,” Canfield added.

Canfield said 123 of 149 patients are actually from Tuscola County or a county adjacent to Tuscola County, or from a county south or southeast of Caro. Canfield maintains that “Moving the psychiatric hospital to a more central location would actually increase travel time for the vast majority of families who have members being treated at Caro Center.”

Canfield showed a slide stating that “up to 70 percent of people working at the Caro Center actually live within 30 miles of the center.”

“Moving the hospital to a more central location would not only displace the vast majority of the skilled employees who work at the Caro Center, but would actually significantly increase their drive time,” Canfield said.

Canfield said “economic devastation” would occur if state officials move the facility away from the Thumb area.

An analysis by the Tuscola County Economic Development Corp., presented Thursday by Vicky Sherry and Steve Erickson, states that the “total monetary economic impact” of the Caro Center is about $31.2 million per year. That amount includes $2.8 million in Tuscola County.

Pay range of Caro Center employees range from $15.88 per hour to $87.62 per hour, according to the analysis. For every job existing at the Caro Center, 2.14 more jobs are created in the Tuscola County labor market, the analysis states.

Federal statistics from February of 2017 calculate Tuscola County’s unemployment rate at 7.9 percent, though closure of the Caro Center “could potentially increase the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent in Tuscola County,” according to the analysis.

While the analysis was calculated on statistics indicating 111 Caro Center employees live in Tuscola County, Canfield said he believes the number of workers living in the county is “much higher.” Canfield vowed to relay the higher number to Tuscola County Economic Development Corp. officials “as soon as I get it.”

Erickson said TCEDC officials will take the higher number and submit a final report to Canfield. If the number of Caro Center employees living in Tuscola County is higher than 111, the economic impact in the county will be even larger, Sherry said.

Canfield, who is a medical doctor, said “The Caro Center does not use Caro Community Hospital because of what we believe is a mistake in understanding that the hospital must be accredited by The Joint Commission,” Canfield said.

“That’s one accrediting body,” Canfield said. “I’ve challenged that (criterion). I’ve told the Department (of Health and Human Services) that ‘I don’t believe that’s true’ over a month and a half ago, and I have not received any confirmation that it’s true. They’ve been basically silent about it, so I have a real belief that they’re wrong.”

Canfield noted that the proposed new state psychiatric hospital would house 200 patients instead of the 150 housed at Caro Center, so it will bring new jobs to the community receiving the new hospital.

State leaders “should tell us where it’s going to be before we spend $115 million,” Canfield said.

“When is the Thumb of Michigan ever going to get a jewel from the state?” Canfield asked. “If everything has to be on the (Interstate 75) corridor, I guess rural territories might as well roll up the (carpets) and say ‘We’re good for a little tourism and maybe a factory if we can entice someone.’”

Minicuci, however, said state legislators themselves can join with state Department of Health and Human Services officials to determine where to build the new facility.

Canfield said that “I’m going to ask that if the decision is made to take this away from our community, I think the governor and (Department of Health and Human Services Director) Nick Lyon, perhaps need to come out here and discuss with our community the real reasons why.”