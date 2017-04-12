Caro ‘huana’? Council mulls licensing pot businesses

As the Caro City Council mulls whether to license and regulate up to five types of medical-marijuana businesses, supporters vow it will add revenue to city coffers and jobs for area residents.

Opponents, however, predict such a move by the council will bring more crime, a bad reputation and a funky smell to Caro, population 4,145.

“I don’t want our town – your town, my town – to look and smell like pot. You know what I mean?” said Dan Plamondon, one of about 18 people who stepped to a podium Monday night to give their opinions to the council inside the Caro Fire Department hall.

“You can smell the sugar beets, though,” replied a man in the audience, referring to a Michigan Sugar Co. sugar beet-processing plant operating in the Caro area.

Plamondon, however, told the council he opposes commercialization of medical-marijuana businesses in Caro for other reasons.

“If we put more regulations, or fees, or taxes, on these folks, it’s just going to drive them underground instead of to the surface,” said Plamondon, noting he’s 18 years old and has lived in the Caro area for 17 years.

A state law approved in 2016 requires an annual license for any of five entities: grower, processor, secure transporter, safety compliance facility or provisioning center. If the Caro City Council adopts such an ordinance authorizing one or more of the five facilities, the earliest an applicant could seek a license is Dec. 15.

Communities enacting such ordinances are authorized to establish an annual license and charge up to $5,000 per facility each year, and receive a share of the new 3 percent state sales tax imposed at provisioning centers, which are marijuana stores.

Minutes after Plamondon spoke, Caro-area resident David Groosbeck addressed the council.

“I had an opinion when I was 18, and it’s way different now,” said Groosbeck, noting he’s a business owner in Caro and urging the council to proceed with licensing medical-marijuana businesses to create more jobs and provide revenue for residents.

“Just make the right decision, guys. Jobs, jobs, jobs,” Groosbeck said to scattered applause from some of about 46 people in the audience in the fire hall. Andrew Hiser, owner of the Plant It Hydro store at 418 W. Frank St. in Caro, told council that licensing and regulating medical-marijuana businesses will bring in revenue from annual license fees and sales taxes, and add jobs.

“I really just want to tell the city council to really, really think about this before you vote on it, and realize how much good it can do,” Hiser said. “I know we’re about to lose the Caro Center – maybe not officially yet – but it’s not really looking too good, and that’s (360) jobs.

“I really urge you guys to take advantage of this. Every license that you guys allow is going to bring 10 to 30 jobs – per license. That’s crazy. There’s no other small business or something of that nature that is going to come in and do that.”

Pinconning Township, in Bay County, has chosen to allow 66 licenses for various types of medical-marijuana facilities under the new state law.

“If you add all that up – at $5,000 per license – you’re looking at about ($330,000)” in license fees, revenue that doesn’t include sales tax revenue from provisioning centers, Hiser said.

Regardless of proceeds from such operations, Irwin Green said it won’t help Caro’s image if city council approves an ordinance licensing and regulating various marijuana businesses.

“I can’t wait to see the first float now in the (Tuscola County) Pumpkin Festival this year – I really can’t,” Green said. “Boy, that’s going to do this town justice.

“You know, it’s going to change the name of this town. It’s not going to be (known for) the Pumpkin Festival anymore. You’re gonna see a whole world of difference coming to your town.

“You won’t be known (for) the Pumpkin Festival. They’ll all be saying ‘That’s where the marijuana’s from.’ That’s what Caro’s gonna look like.”

John Johnson, minister at the Caro Church of Christ, said “it’s not a given fact” that the Caro Center – a state psychiatric hospital near Caro – is closing down. “It’s a maybe that they’re leaving,” Johnson said.

“Please, keep this (marijuana) out of our families, out of our churches and out of our community,” said Johnson, drawing scattered applause.

Caro Mayor Joe Greene said council is in “no rush” to make a decision on any ordinance, stressing council continues to gather information. Anyone wishing to make their opinions known on the topic may email Caro Clerk/Treasurer Karen Snider at:ksnider@carocity.net.

Caro City Manager Ryan Piche told the audience that if the city regulates marijuana growers, those growers could locate only in certain spots in town.

“The growers – the growing license – is specified by law that they’re mandated to be in an industrial or an agricultural zone,” Piche said. “For the rest of (the medical-marijuana businesses), it’s up to the city and the planning commission to determine how best each of the facility uses fit into their zoning plan.”

Piche said the city can restrict signage and marketing done by marijuana businesses, noting other Michigan cities have done so after passing ordinances regulating types of medical marijuana.

“You can’t have a neon pot leaf in front of your storefront, and you can’t have a smoking joint sign on your storefront or on your vehicles or something like that,” Piche said. “We can restrict that to a certain extent.”

A state law approved by voters in 2008 already allows registered caregivers to grow up to 12 marijuana plants each for five patients in a secure location, including a caregiver’s home.

Anne Schreyer of Caro asked the council why Caro needs to create a city ordinance regulating medical marijuana.

“The city has already been taken care of for those who need medical marijuana,” Schreyer said.

“Please, think about the children who are going to have easy access to their parents’ marijuana,” Schreyer told council members.

But Nick Holmes, who grew up in Millington and now lives in Lapeer County’s Marathon Township, told council that the marijuana plant has been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years.

“Let people bring this plant into this community and show you the good it can bring,” Holmes declared. “We’ll raise money for people in our community. We’ll be out on the streets handing out candy like the Lions Club. We’re good people. We’re not bad people.

“The bad people are the ones you’re going to keep in their houses, because as soon as you bring the big industry in, the (customers) are going to go to that industry, because it’s regulated and it’s safe, and (the marijuana) doesn’t have pesticides and bugs in it, and doesn’t have this in it.”

Holmes stressed that licensing and regulating marijuana businesses in Caro “is gonna bring it out of people’s basements, and into the community, where you guys can keep your eye on it,” a comment applauded by many in the audience.