Reese’s Stockmeyer is TSA Thumb Player of the Year

REESE — There isn’t much Kyle Stockmeyer can’t do on the basketball court.

And this year, the 6-foot-3 junior was asked to do a bit of everything for the Reese boys’ basketball team.

The Rockets, as usual, had a solid season this year, finishing with a 15-7 overall record and 8-2 Greater Thumb West mark — good enough for second place.

And Stockmeyer was at the center of it. One of the tallest players on a small roster, Stockmeyer led the team by averaging 15.1 and 5.3 rebounds per game. He spent a lot of time in the paint, but could also knock down the three-pointer. He shot 58 percent from the floor.

Stockmeyer was named Thumb Sportswriters Association Thumb Player of the Year.

He is joined on the TSA first team by Marlette brothers Barret George and Bryce George, Millington’s Brandon Reed, Brown City junior Calvin Cook and Unionville-Sebewaing Area’s Michael Kemp.

USA coach Mark Gainforth was selected as Thumb Coach of the Year, and a pair of Marlette players — Charles McClatchie and Hunter Kelly — earned Thumb Sixth Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the year honors respectively.

Marlette is well-represented in the TSA awards, and was chosen as the Thumb’s Team of the Year. The Red Raiders went 21-2, won the Greater Thumb East title and were ranked No. 9 in Class C in the final AP Poll.

The TSA is made up of The Advertiser, Huron Daily Tribune, Huron Daily View, Sanilac County News, WLEW-FM 102.1 Sports, Thumb Tailgater Sports and Classic Rock I92’s Let’s Talk Sports.

TSA Boys’ Basketball First Team

Player: Kyle Stockmeyer

Grade: 11

School: Reese

Position: Forward

Highlights: First team GTW; averaged team-high 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game; helped Rockets to 15-7 record and second place in GTW; two-year team captain.

Player: Brandon Reed

Grade: 12

School: Millington

Position: Guard

Highlights: Honorable mention Class C all-state; first team all TVC-East; averaged team-high 18 points per game; made 55 percent of three-point attempts.

Player: Barret George

Grade: 12

School: Marlette

Position: Forward

Highlights: 6-foot-5er averaged 11.4 points and nearly five rebounds per game; honorable mention Class C all-state; first team all-GTE; helped Red Raiders to 21-2 record and No. 9 ranking.

Player: Michael Kemp

Grade: 12

School: Unionville-Sebewaing Area

Position: Forward

Highlights: First team all-GTW; leading scorer (9.4 ppg) and rebounder (5.2 per game) for GTW and district champions.

Player: Bryce George

Grade: 9

School: Marlette

Position: Forward

Highlights: Honorable mention Class C all-state; 6-foot-6 freshman led Red Raiders in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.2 rpg); first team all-GTE.

Player: Calvin Cook

Grade: 11

School: Brown City

Position: Forward

Highlights: Led Green Devils in scoring with 16.7 points per game; helped squad to Class C regional title game against eventual state champion Flint Hamady; first team all-GTE.

TSA All-Thumb second team

Steven Strachan, Jr., Caro, 14.6 ppg

Matt Koth, Sr., Kinde-North Huron, 19.2 ppg

Isaiah Williamson, Jr., USA, 9.2 ppg

Isaac Dale, Sr., Marlette, 10.9 ppg

Martin Messing, Sr., Bad Axe, 13.1 ppg

Dylan Dankinbring, Sr., Peck15.4 ppg

TSA honorable mention

David Binder, Owendale-Gagetown

Hunter Bohn, USA

Harrison Cramer, USA

Grant Koehler, Kingston

Tony Nugent, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

Logan Schenk, Cass City

Kyle Fetting, Caro

Tony Fox, Caro

Jake Galsterer, Reese

Kenton Bowerman, Deckerville

Cameron Henderson, Millington

Brady Kirsch, Harbor Beach

Andrew Geiger, Brown City

Riley Bugg, North Branch

Matt Maikrzek, Ubly

TSA voting results (5-3-1 format)

Player of the Year

Kyle Stockmeyer, Reese, 22

Brandon Reed, Millington, 15

Barret George, Marlette, 11

Team of the Year

Marlette (unanimous), 35

USA, 21

Reese, 3

Coach of the Year

Mark Gainforth (unanimous), USA, 35

Chris Storm, Marlette, 13

Brandon Coleman, Millington, 10