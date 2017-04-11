Paul R. Langlois of Caro, age 91, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at his residence, following a period of declining health. Paul was born January 11, 1926 in Detroit, the son of the late Raymond and Hazel (Hool) Langlois. He attended De La Salle High School, graduated from Cass Tech in Detroit, and served in the United States Air Force during WWII. Paul became the beloved husband of the former Margaret Sieland on September 11, 1948 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Caro. He was a proud and respected Battalion Chief with the Detroit Fire Department, retiring in 1985. Following his retirement, Paul and Maggie moved to Caro. He was devoted to both his family and his church, and served in many capacities. In addition, Paul was a member of the Fire Fighters Officer’s Club and the Caro Knights of Columbus Council #3224. His activities included hunting, golfing, playing cards, cribbage and flying, having been a licensed private pilot.

Paul is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maggie Langlois of Caro. He was a devoted father to his two daughters, Jane and David Cox of Clinton Township, Susan Langlois of Clinton Township; grandfather to Paul and Jennifer Cox of Grosse Point Shores and Christopher and Sarah Rose Cox of Grosse Point Woods; great-grandfather to Maggie, Charlie and Elliott Cox; brother-in-law to Richard J. Sieland of Fairview; and uncle to several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Langlois.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at St. Christopher Parish, Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Jerzy Dobosz officiating. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will precede the Mass at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow at a later time at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Caro. The family will be present to receive friends at the church from noon until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice or the Salvation Army. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.