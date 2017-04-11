Michael Andrew Lampela, “Big Mike” of Kingston, age 63, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Michael was born on February 4, 1954 in Highland Park to John and Jean Lampela. He grew up in Berkley and graduated Berkley High School in 1972. In 1977, he married Ione Hickson and together they had two children, Melissa and Rebecca. They divorced in 1983 and Michael re-married in 1988 to Marianne Landvoy and resided in Lake Orion and Kingston. Michael and Marianne divorced in 2013, but always remained close friends. Michael held various jobs, working at Valenite Corporation in Madison Heights and Ollesheimer Roofing in Madison Heights. Michael was an avid outdoorsman and gun collector. He dedicated most of his free time to hunting, fishing, camping, bird watching, and his motorcycle. He was always a big guy, and had a heart to match; everyone that knew him liked him. He loved his family very much and was well-known as a good guy and great friend. He embraced life with humor and laughter and always had a funny story or joke. He will be deeply missed by the many lives he touched.

Michael is survived by his ex-wife Marianne Lampela of Kingston; ex-wife Ione Bowie of Croswell; children, Melissa Lampela-Kifer from Berkley and Rebecca Lampela from Croswell; grandchildren, Kayla, Autumn, Audrey, Owen, Miranda, Henry, and Angus; nephews, Andy, Dale, and Joshua; nieces Danielle and Deirdra. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Robert Lampela and Jack Lampela.

Michael was cremated and a memorial service will be held at Krantz Funeral Home in Kingston on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 1 pm.