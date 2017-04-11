Jeanette Carter, born Helen Jeanette Church (1927), passed away peacefully on March 27, 2017. She was just shy of 90 years old and lived a full, dynamic and grateful life. She was born in Alma to Grace (DuBois) and Volney Church. She adored her two sibling,s the late Virginia (Dena Washburn) and Frederick (Fred) Church.

As a child, she loved spending time at her grandparent’s farm outside Alma. She spent her high school years supporting the war effort. At 18 years, old she reconnected with her next-door neighbor (Gib) when he returned from the war. They cherished each other and his quick wit and gregarious approach complimented her lighthearted and gentle approach to life. She attended Central Michigan University in art and textile design, she left college to marry Gib, her lifelong friend. Together they created the Shopper’s Guide in Caro where she drew the art before clipart was available.

Jeanette had an eye for the visual. She dappled in many art forms: oil, pastels, water color, ceramics, wood carving, needle point and needle work. She was an avid reader, enjoyed bridge, and enjoyed swimming and walking. Her wonderful meals and hospitality made her home a joy for all. She loved all types of music and shared this love with her three children. Jeanette was an open-minded person who encouraged her children to follow their own paths. She attended the Presbyterian Church while living in Caro.

In the 1991, she and Gib moved to Naples, Florida, joining friends there and extending their community. After Gib passed away in 1997, she continued to create a loving community of friends at Naples Land Yacht Harbor. She attended the Methodist Church in Naples. She also lived in Polson, Montana with her daughter Katie and in Knoxville, Tennessee near her daughter Beth.

Jeanette will always be remembered for caring for her family and her neighbors, her laughter and sense of humor, and her unwavering graciousness and appreciation for everything she experienced.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Beth (Dennis) Norton of Knoxville, Tennessee, David (Ellen) Carter of Cass City, Katie Carter (Kim Barta) of Polson, Montana and her seven grandchildren: Meg Sparling (Aaron Lanser), California; Katie Sparling, Michigan; Rachel (Jimmy) Worley, Texas; Jace Carter, California; Zach Carter, Michigan; Jonah and Laura Grace Barta, Montana, and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Jeanette’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering for family will be held in in July, in Polson, Montana. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.rosemortuary.com.