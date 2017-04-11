Guadalupe Martinez passed away on April 3, 2017 at the age of 88. He was born on January 15, 1929 to Juanita Vasquez and Miguel Martinez of Bay City, Texas.

He spent his final days surrounded by family and loved ones in the home of Jerry and Michelle Martinez of Bay City.

Guadalupe and his family resided in Caro from 1975 to 2005. It is there where he and his wife Maria raised their children. He later moved to Saginaw where he spent the remainder of his life.

Guadalupe spent his life making a living for his family. He was loved by his children and will be missed by his grandchildren as they referred to him as “goofy grampa”.

Everyone who knew him will especially miss his funny stories and anecdotes. He loved his comedy shows and his westerns.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Guadalupe Martinez, and eight children: Mary Martinez and David

Castellanos of California, Aldo Martinez of Ypsilanti, Jaime Martinez of Sanford, Florida, Susie and Chris Ludwig of Flint, Jerry and Michelle Martinez of Bay City, Nora Martinez of Michigan, Josephine and Jose Rivera of Fishers, Indiana, Priscilla and Charles Pennington of Noblesville, Indiana. Also included are others that he loved as his sons and daughter: Marti Martinez of Louisville, Kentucky, Dennis Rose of Indiana, Lana Luptowski of Bay City and Caroline Bush of Georgia.

He also leaves behind 23 grandchildren all who were special in his heart: Alex Martinez of Michigan, Saundra Booth (Daniel Booth) of Kentucky, Andrea Weinmueller (Erich Weinmueller) of South Carolina, Melissa Maraman (Wesley Maraman) of Kentucky, Joshua Martinez (Laura Martinez) of Michigan, Josiah Martinez, Isaiah Rose (Tera Rose) of Colorado, Naomi Reverse (Thierry Reverse) of Florida, Anthony Rocha of Michigan, Aurora Villarreal of Michigan, Wesley Ludwig of Michigan, Jessica Ludwig of Michigan, Ashleigh Simmons (Jamie Simmons) of Georgia, Jessica Kalinowski of Michigan, Anessa Martinez of Michigan, Andrew Martinez (Kelsey Martinez), Aaron Lemmon of In diana, Kendra Swyler of Indiana, Marissa Swyler of Indiana, Jordan Rivera of Indiana, Sophia Rivera of Indiana, Cameron Boone of Indiana, Summer Boone of Indiana. He leaves behind 14 cherished great-grandchildren: Daniel, John, Hannah and Timothy Booth, Macaiah and Jeremiah Maraman, Lilliana, Kaleb and Virginia Simmon, Audrey Martinez, Zaylin Lemmon, Natalia Holland, and Ulysses Usquiano.

Guadalupe is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Juanita Graciela Rose November 11, 1998, cherished grandchildren, Joel Rouse March 17, 1993, and Hannah Martinez April 27, 1994.

IF ROSES GROW IN HEAVEN, LORD PLEASE PICK A BUNCH FOR ME,

PLACE THEM IN MY FATHER’S ARMS AND TELL HIM THEY’RE FROM ME.

TELL HIM I LOVE HIM AND MISS HIM, AND WHEN HE TURNS TO SMILE,

PLACE A KISS UPON HIS CHEEK AND HOLD HIM FOR AWHILE.

BECAUSE REMEMBERING HIM IS EASY, I DO IT EVERY DAY

BUT THERE’S AN ACHE WITHIN MY HEART THAT WILL NEVER GO AWAY.