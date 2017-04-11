Evelyn Gene Hoffman of Carsonville, 90, our most devoted mother and grandmother went home to be with the Lord on the evening of Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Evelyn was born in Akron on January 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Roy and Lorraine (Shearrow) Oesterle. While at a dance, she met William “Bill” Hoffman. They dated, fell in love, and were united in marriage on September 20, 1947, in Caro. Sadly, Bill preceded Evelyn in death on September 27, 2002.

Evelyn received her B.A. degree in music education from the St. Louis School of Music. She began her career as a teacher with the Akron-Fairgrove School District and later taught piano at her home for several years. Evelyn truly was a gifted pianist and singer. Many may remember Bill and Evelyn as the owners and operators of Hoffman Hardware. Evelyn’s love for camping led her to visit 48 states. Following retirement, Evelyn lived in Roseville and later Port Sanilac. Family was everything to Evelyn. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed, but lovingly remembered for generations to come.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters: Cindy and husband, Roy Warren and Kathi Piepenbrok. She was the loving and supportive grandmother of Joel Warren, Kara and husband, Jason Frantz, and Jonathon and wife, Kelly Piepenbrok. In addition to her parents and her husband, Evelyn was welcomed home to heaven by her brother, Carl Oesterle. Private interment will be held at Brookside Cemetery. Friends may share a memory with the family online at www.martinfuneralhome.com.