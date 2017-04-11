Dylan Trey McFadden of Cass City, age 18, passed away at his home on Friday, April 7, 2017. Dylan was born November 4, 1998 in Tyler, Texas, the son of Rodney D. McFadden II and Amanda Lynn Urban. He was a senior at Owendale-Gagetown High School and was looking forward to graduating in June. He was a member of the student council and was a class representative for the Snowball and Homecoming Dances. Dylan also attended the Huron County Technology Center in the Graphic Arts Department and planned to attend Saginaw Valley State University to study social work. He led a confident life, undeterred by the attitudes of others. Dylan will be remembered for his kind and respectful demeanor, and innocent nature. His spare time was often spent watching movies, especially “101 Dalmatians”, and writing.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Amanda Lynn Urban and Tim Wilson of Cass City, Rodney D. McFadden II and Amanda Mize of Flint; siblings, Alexis Dawn Urban, Jordyn Huey, Emma Jones, Aubrey Gilmour, Makayla McFadden, Kamden Charles Urban; grandmothers, Christine Tucker-Natale and her husband, David, of Cass City, Mary Severn and her husband, Tom, of Mt. Morris; grandfathers, Rod McFadden of Flint and Kurt Urban of Caro; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Dylan’s life on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro from 4- 8 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the McFadden Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Amanda Lynn Urban, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.