Cathleen Marie Jacques of Caro, age 44, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, following a lengthy illness. Cathy was born November 18, 1972, the daughter of Carol (Thayer) Jacques and the late Carlon J. Jacques. She was a graduate of Caro High School, and had been employed at Little Caesars Pizza, Walmart as a cashier, and a babysitter for private individuals. Cathy enjoyed crafts, dirt track racing and fishing. She was raised in the Nazarene faith.

Cathy is survived by her mother, Carol Jacques of Caro; her siblings, Calvin Jacques and his fiancée, Jessie Spencer, of Caro, Catrina Simmons of Cass City; nieces and nephews, Joshua Simmons of Cass City, Stephanie and Mike Gremel of Caro, Kyle Spencer of Caro, Zach Spencer of Caro, Daytona Jacques of Caro; great-nieces and great-nephews, Deven, Renton, Savannah and Bryce; and several aunts and uncles. In addition to her father, Cathy was preceded in death by two siblings, Rosanne Marie Jacques and Carlon Williams Jacques; and her beloved dog, Angel.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro with Rev. Michele Hile officiating. Inurnment will be at Gilford Township Cemetery at a later date. The family will be present to receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service a 3 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorial contributions to the Jacques Family Discretionary Fund, c/o Carol Jacques, 205 West Sherman Street, Caro, MI 48723. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.