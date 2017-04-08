New USA softball coach has strong school ties

SEBEWAING — Spring brings high expectations for softball fans in the communities of Unionville and Sebewaing.

And Isaiah Gainforth knows all about it.

Gainforth, a 2001 Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School graduate, is the new varsity softball coach at his alma mater, taking over for Steve Bohn and inheriting the reins of one of the top programs in the state.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Gainforth said. “Every year USA softball is expected to make a run in the tournament, and we hope to just work hard and continue with the precedent that’s been established here.”

Gainforth, son of longtime USA varsity boys’ basketball coach Mark Gainforth, has big shoes to fill. In his five years as USA coach, Bohn won over 90 percent of his games (191-20) and led the Patriots to four consecutive state championship games.

Gainforth has plenty of coaching experience at USA — in multiple sports and at many different levels. His most recent gig was in 2015, when he was Bohn’s assistant coach.

Which, he said, will help with the monstrous expectations USA softball carries each year.

“Two years ago, when I was helping out coach Bohn, we had high expectations and there was a lot of pressure then too,” Gainforth said. “And that comes with being at a school with so much history in softball. And going into this year, the expectations are no different.”

Bohn led the Patriots to the state semifinals in 2012, lost in the state championship game in 2013 and 14, and won the Division 4 state championship in 2015 and 16. Overall, USA has won five state titles in 11 years.

In this year’s preseason rankings, USA is ranked No. 2 in Division 4, behind the team it defeated 1-0 in last year’s title game — Indian River Inland Lakes.

“I have eight, I think, letter winners back from last year, that have a lot of softball experience,” Gainforth said. “And that’s one thing we have on our side, a lot if these girls know what it takes to play in the last game of the season. And I think they have the same expectations as everybody else.”

One place where there isn’t much experience is the pitcher’s circle, where the Patriots must replace Nikki Bauer. Bauer earned the Michigan Miss Softball award, given annually to the top senior pitcher for the state. She pitched in three consecutive state championship games for USA, winning the last two. She presently is a starting pitcher for Stanford University.

The Patriots also graduated first-team all-stater Kayla Gremel and No. 2 pitcher Madeline Hahn.

Junior Katie Engelhardt, who started at first base her first two years on the varsity softball team, will be the Patriots No. 1 starter once the season begins — Tuesday at home against Sandusky.

Gainforth — a three-sport standout (football, basketball, baseball) at USA — previously coached junior high boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball and football and junior varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball at USA. He was also varsity baseball coach from 2010-12.

Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools also is Gainforth’s daytime employer. He is a history and social studies teacher at both the middle and high schools.