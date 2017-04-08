Great Scot!: Millington dynamo signs to continue hoops career at Alma

MILLINGTON — Haley Trickey, at 5-foot-2 inches tall, is very often the smallest player on the basketball court.

But that doesn’t mean the Millington point guard doesn’t stand tall.

The diminutive dynamo broke the Millington single-season assist record, and her play late in the season helped the Cardinals break out of a mid-season slump.

And on Wednesday, the senior signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career for Alma College.

“She really does play big,” said Millington girls’ basketball coach Christian Selich. “She made a lot of strides this year. One of the things I asked her to do was shoot less and pass more, and that was hard for her to do at first. She ended up shooting the ball three times less per game, than what she had in her career, but her scoring average actually went up.”

The three-year varsity player averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game last season. Her 117 total assists shattered the school record of 106, set by Sheila Metro.

Trickey has been honing her point-guard skills for years, beginning in junior high and continuing through AAU and varsity ball. But even at 5-foot-2, Trickey’s main offensive weapon isn’t the jump shot, it’s driving to the basket.

“She’s fearless going to the hole,” Selich said. “She was going to the hole and getting knocked around, but once we got her fixed and once she started going to the hole vertically instead of ending up horizontal all the time, her scoring really picked up.”

Trickey is also senior class vice-president, a member of the Millington Student Council and a National Honor Society member.

Alma College is well known for it’s academic standard.

“She’s been wanting to go there for quite some time,” Selich said. “I talked to (Alma Women’s Basketball Coach) Kris Johnson earlier this year and I know Kris is very excited to have Haley because of her athletic ability and her attitude on the floor. She made a trip to Alma and really loved the campus, the homeyness of the campus, and that really made the decision for her.”

In addition to basketball, Trickey is also a standout for the Millington cross country and track and field teams.

“She actually signed two (letters of intent), one was for basketball, one was for cross country and track,” Selich said. “So there’s a possibility she’ll play all three sports. I know basketball’s her number-one priority, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see her running for Alma either.”

The Scots compete in NCAA Division 3 as a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Alma College women’s basketball team finished the 2016-17 season at 8-17 overall and 6-10 in the MIAA.