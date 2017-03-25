Thumb convoy headed to help Kansas wildfire victims

When a convoy of 13 trucks begins its 1,240-mile journey from Tuscola County to Kansas, Eric Timmins plans to be the lead driver.

The convoy will be carrying tons of hay along with other supplies destined for a part of the country that has recently suffered devastating loss caused by raging wildfires – 651,000 acres in Kansas alone, according to the Kansas Farm Bureau.

The donations have come from across the entire region – Ubly, Kinde, Marlette, Unionville, Otisville, Caro, Vassar, and more.

After they leave, drivers like Timmins from Vassar’s Zwerk & Sons Farms along with others from Countryside Transportation Service in Sebewaing will connect just outside of Lansing with similar convoys from around the state of Michigan.

Timmins said an estimated 100 trucks will cross the state line, carrying whatever they can to those who live and work so far away, but feel like kin right down the road.

“I grew up out in the country, near Deford (in Tuscola County), and my grandparents owned a farm so I know what it’s like to need to eat beef, chicken, pigs, fresh milk…it just really hit me when I saw it,” Timmins, 40, said. “I need to do this.”

What he saw were reports of massive fires sweeping across parts of Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The fires started during cold, dry, and windy conditions in early March. Conditions made it too difficult to contain, according to news coverage from the fire.

As many as one million acres may have been scorched across the land, sources say. Thousands of animals were killed. An agriculture extension agent with Kansas State University was quoted in The New York Times, calling the disaster “our Hurricane Katrina.”

Timmins said many of the images made him feel emotional. So much so, in fact, that he asked his bosses at Zwerk and Sons if he could form a convoy from Michigan’s upper thumb region to head to the high plains.

Zwerk and Sons Co-owner Marty Zwerk said he didn’t hesitate to get involved once Timmins asked him.

“There’s people down there that have lost almost everything they had,” Zwerk said. “Any little thing you can do to help them out is a good thing.”

Timmins said the effort has been completely grassroots, and that he hasn’t had to search out anyone for donations because they’ve been coming to him.

As of press time, Timmins said he was turned people away looking to donate hay because the trucks are full. Anyone who wants to donate supplies, however, can still do so today only at Tractor Supply Co. in Caro.

Each of the 12 trucks transporting hay will carry about 20 ton, Zwerk said. It’s estimated that much hay will be enough to feed one county for one month.

The trip will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday and take an estimated 16 hours, Timmins said. When the convoy arrives at its rendezvous point in Meade County, Kansas (coordinated by volunteers already in the area), all of the hay and supplies will be sent within a 40-mile radius.

In addition to the items being donated, organizations like Zwerk and Sons are donating time and their trucks for use. That includes wear-and-tear and, of course, fuel.

Stephanie Adams, owner of Countryside Transportation, has been coordinating efforts to pick up large donations throughout the region.

She said there’s one primary reason to put so much time and effort into helping the wildfire victims.

“We’re all involved in the farming industry,” Adams said. “The community is amazing. Everyone just wants to help.”

