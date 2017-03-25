2016-17 All-Advertiser Girls’ Basketball Team

A long postseason run wasn’t in the cards for any Advertiser-area girls basketball programs this year.

But that doesn’t mean that local teams lacked talent.

Last year four area teams — Unionville-Sebewaing Area, Reese, Kingston and Frankenmuth — made it through the first week of the state tournament by winning a district championship. And Kingston went even further by advancing to the Class D quarterfinals.

But this season, none of the 13 Advertiser-area teams made it past the district round.

The good news for local fans of girls’ basketball is that many of this year’s stars on the court will be back next year — including four of five players on the All-Advertiser First Team.

Here is the All-Advertiser Girls’ Basketball Team.

First team

Player: Hannah Hall

School: Millington

Grade: 11

Position: Forward

Highlights: Led Advertiser-area in scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.2 rpg); first-team all TVC East; honorable mention Class C all state; defending Division 3 state high jump champion; recorded eight double-doubles.

Coach Christian Selich: “Hannah made significant strides in her game this year, she became a scoring force for us as she proved she can score both inside and outside of the paint. I am looking forward to seeing her on the floor as a senior.”

Player: Taylor Findlay

School: Reese

Grade: 10

Position: Point guard

Highlights: Catalyst for 20-3 team that spent entire year in Class C top 10; averaged 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and area-leading 6.8 assists per game; first team all-GTW; honorable mention Class C all state.

Coach Josh Pickell: “Taylor has been the starting point guard this past year and as a freshman. With her running point guard, our team has accumulated a 39-8 record in two years. She is very capable of scoring 15 (points per game) but is a team player and does a great job of getting others involved.”

Player: Lauren Adam

School: Unionville-Sebewaing Area

Grade: 11

Position: Point Guard

Highlights: Do everything guard led 10-11 Patriots in scoring (12.8 ppg), rebounding (6.3 rpg), assists and steals; first-team all-GTW; return All-Advertiser first team selection.

Coach Pat Battani: “She has constant energy, she’s always involved in the play. She’s a hard worker that makes things happen.”

Player: Madison Thompson

School: Reese

Grade: 10

Position: Forward

Highlights: Honorable mention Class C all-state; first-team all-GTW; averaged team-high 11.3 points per game; second on team with 7.8 rebounds per game; second-team All-Advertiser volleyball selection in the fall.

Coach Josh Pickell: “Madi led our team in scoring and was second in scoring despite it being her first year on varsity. She has only been playing competitively for three years and will only get better.”

Player: Lindsey Mertz

School: Frankenmuth

Grade: 12

Position: Forward

Highlights: Honorable mention Class B all-state; helped Eagles to TVC East championship by averaging team-high 11 points per game and eight rebounds per contest; first-team all-TVC East; heading to Hillsdale to play volleyball.

Coach Tom Keller: “Lindsey did a little bit of everything for us this season, she handled the ball, defended the post, knocked down some threes — whatever we needed. She was incredibly consistent this season too, you could almost always pencil her in for a dozen points and close to 10 rebounds.”

Second Team

Emily Schaub, Jr., Marlette, 13.7 ppg

Sayge Cuthrell, Jr., Cass City, 13.4 ppg

Marisa Morton, Sr., USA, 10.5 ppg

Hannah Karwat, Sr., Frankenmuth, 8.2 ppg

Haley Trickey, Sr., Millington, 8.4 ppg

Honorable mention

Caro: Cameryn Brown; Cass City: Kelsey Bouverette, Kacey Haire; Frankenmuth: Kaylee Kujat, Kelynn Kujat; Akron-Fairgrove: Katelyn Smith, Madison Wagner; Mayville: Lauryn Frenzel; Marlette: Caitlin Quade, Hannah Kady; Millington: Elizabeth Selich, Sydney Olmstead: North Branch: Reese Ruhlman, Carly Warda; Owendale-Gagetown: Alyson Witzke; Reese: Carlee Selle, Abbey Ackerman; Kingston: Lily Lyons, Carley Smith, Jillyan Dinsmore, Camryn MacGuire; USA: Reigen Ryan; Vassar: Jenna Huizar, Kassie Verbeek.

All-conference teams

Tri-Valley Conference East

First team

Savanah Gibson, Birch Run

Hannah Hall, Millington

Lindsey Mertz, Frankenmuth

Sarah Miller, Birch Run

Ellie Klein, Essexville Garber

Hannah Karwat, Frankenmuth

Second team

Elizabeth Selich, Millington

A’mia Brewer, Bridgeport

Kaylee Kujat, Frankenmuth

Cameryn Brown, Caro

Kyla Breckinridge, Birch Run

Ashlee Chema, Otisville-LakeVille

Honorable mention

Haley Trickey, Millington; Kelynn Kujat, Frankenmuth; Rayona Ramsey, Bridgeport; Molly Ledesma, Garber; Carly Warda, North Branch; Reese Rulhman, North Branch; Kennedy Vines, LakeVille.

Greater Thumb West

First team

Taylor Findlay, Reese

Madison Thompson, Reese

Carlee Selle, Reese

Lauren Adam, Unionville-Sebewaing Area

Sayge Cuthrell, Cass City

Breyton Meeks, Bad Axe

Second team

Abbey Ackerman, Reese

Marisa Morton, USA

Kelsey Bouverette, Cass City

Cheyanne Valentine, Laker

Hannah Young, Bad Axe

Jenna Huizar, Vassar

Honorable mention

Sophee Robinson, Reese; Savannah Comstock, Reese; Reigan Ryan, USA; Katie Engelhardt, USA; Lauren Fernald, Cass City; Kacey Haire, Cass City; Kaylee Krohn, Laker; Karly Cunningham, Laker; Abi Schuette, Laker; Emma Cubitt, Bad Axe; Kassie Verbeek, Vassar.

Greater Thumb East

First team

Emily Schaub, Marlette

Kendal Muxlow, Brown City

Jenna Arndt, Harbor Beach

Haley Nelson, Sandusky

Jess Kursinsky, Sandusky

Gabby Gough, Sandusky

Second team

Madysen Jansen, Sandusky

Jenelle White, Ubly

Mae Woodke, Harbor Beach

Mckenna Wolschleger, Harbor Beach

Becki Krause, Brown City

Caitlin Quade, Marlette

Honorable mention

Alissa Bradeen, Marlette; Hannah Kady, Marlette; Sydney Parker, Marlette; Jessica Weber, Harbor Beach; Lexi Rutkowski, Harbor Beach; Justine Roggenbuck, Harbor Beach; Kara Peruski, Ubly; Haili Gusa, Ubly; Katelyn Sweeney, Ubly; Jenna Lesch, Memphis; Emily Richardson, Memphis; Ally Blank, Sandusky; Carleigh Randolph, Brown City.

North Central Thumb Leagu

First team

Camryn MacGuire, Kingston

Lily Lyons, Kingston

Heidi Ewald, Caseville

Madisyn Guza, Deckerville

Paige Woodke, Kinde-North Huron

Samantha Bissett, Peck

Emma Morningstar, Deckerville

Defensive specialist

Jade DeLong, Kingston

Second team

Carly Smith, Kingston

Jillyan Dinsmore, Kingston

Ellie Preston, North Huron

Lauryn Frenzel, Mayville

Abbey Bullis, Peck

Hannah Peyerk, Dryden

Honorable mention

Jenna Franks, Mayville; MacKenzie Falls, Carsonville-Port Sanilac; Kaylee Ureel, Peck; Faith Haener, Peck; Kylee Colesa, Deckerville; Morgan Armstead, Deckerville; Jordan Peters, Dryden; Mial Sliman, Dryden.