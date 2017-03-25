2016-17 All-Advertiser Girls’ Basketball Team

A long postseason run wasn’t in the cards for any Advertiser-area girls basketball programs this year.
But that doesn’t mean that local teams lacked talent.
Last year four area teams — Unionville-Sebewaing Area, Reese, Kingston and Frankenmuth — made it through the first week of the state tournament by winning a district championship. And Kingston went even further by advancing to the Class D quarterfinals.
But this season, none of the 13 Advertiser-area teams made it past the district round.
The good news for local fans of girls’ basketball is that many of this year’s stars on the court will be back next year — including four of five players on the All-Advertiser First Team.
Here is the All-Advertiser Girls’ Basketball Team.
First team
Player: Hannah Hall
School: Millington
Grade: 11
Position: Forward
Highlights: Led Advertiser-area in scoring (14.9 ppg) and rebounding (9.2 rpg); first-team all TVC East; honorable mention Class C all state; defending Division 3 state high jump champion; recorded eight double-doubles.
Coach Christian Selich: “Hannah made significant strides in her game this year, she became a scoring force for us as she proved she can score both inside and outside of the paint. I am looking forward to seeing her on the floor as a senior.”
Player: Taylor Findlay
School: Reese
Grade: 10
Position: Point guard
Highlights: Catalyst for 20-3 team that spent entire year in Class C top 10; averaged 9 points, 5.2 rebounds and area-leading 6.8 assists per game; first team all-GTW; honorable mention Class C all state.
Coach Josh Pickell: “Taylor has been the starting point guard this past year and as a freshman. With her running point guard, our team has accumulated a 39-8 record in two years. She is very capable of scoring 15 (points per game) but is a team player and does a great job of getting others involved.”
Player: Lauren Adam
School: Unionville-Sebewaing Area
Grade: 11
Position: Point Guard
Highlights: Do everything guard led 10-11 Patriots in scoring (12.8 ppg), rebounding (6.3 rpg), assists and steals; first-team all-GTW; return All-Advertiser first team selection.
Coach Pat Battani: “She has constant energy, she’s always involved in the play. She’s a hard worker that makes things happen.”
Player: Madison Thompson
School: Reese
Grade: 10
Position: Forward
Highlights: Honorable mention Class C all-state; first-team all-GTW; averaged team-high 11.3 points per game; second on team with 7.8 rebounds per game; second-team All-Advertiser volleyball selection in the fall.
Coach Josh Pickell: “Madi led our team in scoring and was second in scoring despite it being her first year on varsity. She has only been playing competitively for three years and will only get better.”
Player: Lindsey Mertz
School: Frankenmuth
Grade: 12
Position: Forward
Highlights: Honorable mention Class B all-state; helped Eagles to TVC East championship by averaging team-high 11 points per game and eight rebounds per contest; first-team all-TVC East; heading to Hillsdale to play volleyball.
Coach Tom Keller: “Lindsey did a little bit of everything for us this season, she handled the ball, defended the post, knocked down some threes — whatever we needed. She was incredibly consistent this season too, you could almost always pencil her in for a dozen points and close to 10 rebounds.”
Second Team
Emily Schaub, Jr., Marlette, 13.7 ppg
Sayge Cuthrell, Jr., Cass City, 13.4 ppg
Marisa Morton, Sr., USA, 10.5 ppg
Hannah Karwat, Sr., Frankenmuth, 8.2 ppg
Haley Trickey, Sr., Millington, 8.4 ppg
Honorable mention
Caro: Cameryn Brown; Cass City: Kelsey Bouverette, Kacey Haire; Frankenmuth: Kaylee Kujat, Kelynn Kujat; Akron-Fairgrove: Katelyn Smith, Madison Wagner; Mayville: Lauryn Frenzel; Marlette: Caitlin Quade, Hannah Kady; Millington: Elizabeth Selich, Sydney Olmstead: North Branch: Reese Ruhlman, Carly Warda; Owendale-Gagetown: Alyson Witzke; Reese: Carlee Selle, Abbey Ackerman; Kingston: Lily Lyons, Carley Smith, Jillyan Dinsmore, Camryn MacGuire; USA: Reigen Ryan; Vassar: Jenna Huizar, Kassie Verbeek.
All-conference teams
Tri-Valley Conference East
First team
Savanah Gibson, Birch Run
Hannah Hall, Millington
Lindsey Mertz, Frankenmuth
Sarah Miller, Birch Run
Ellie Klein, Essexville Garber
Hannah Karwat, Frankenmuth
Second team
Elizabeth Selich, Millington
A’mia Brewer, Bridgeport
Kaylee Kujat, Frankenmuth
Cameryn Brown, Caro
Kyla Breckinridge, Birch Run
Ashlee Chema, Otisville-LakeVille
Honorable mention
Haley Trickey, Millington; Kelynn Kujat, Frankenmuth; Rayona Ramsey, Bridgeport; Molly Ledesma, Garber; Carly Warda, North Branch; Reese Rulhman, North Branch; Kennedy Vines, LakeVille.
Greater Thumb West
First team
Taylor Findlay, Reese
Madison Thompson, Reese
Carlee Selle, Reese
Lauren Adam, Unionville-Sebewaing Area
Sayge Cuthrell, Cass City
Breyton Meeks, Bad Axe
Second team
Abbey Ackerman, Reese
Marisa Morton, USA
Kelsey Bouverette, Cass City
Cheyanne Valentine, Laker
Hannah Young, Bad Axe
Jenna Huizar, Vassar
Honorable mention
Sophee Robinson, Reese; Savannah Comstock, Reese; Reigan Ryan, USA; Katie Engelhardt, USA; Lauren Fernald, Cass City; Kacey Haire, Cass City; Kaylee Krohn, Laker; Karly Cunningham, Laker; Abi Schuette, Laker; Emma Cubitt, Bad Axe; Kassie Verbeek, Vassar.
Greater Thumb East
First team
Emily Schaub, Marlette
Kendal Muxlow, Brown City
Jenna Arndt, Harbor Beach
Haley Nelson, Sandusky
Jess Kursinsky, Sandusky
Gabby Gough, Sandusky
Second team
Madysen Jansen, Sandusky
Jenelle White, Ubly
Mae Woodke, Harbor Beach
Mckenna Wolschleger, Harbor Beach
Becki Krause, Brown City
Caitlin Quade, Marlette
Honorable mention
Alissa Bradeen, Marlette; Hannah Kady, Marlette; Sydney Parker, Marlette; Jessica Weber, Harbor Beach; Lexi Rutkowski, Harbor Beach; Justine Roggenbuck, Harbor Beach; Kara Peruski, Ubly; Haili Gusa, Ubly; Katelyn Sweeney, Ubly; Jenna Lesch, Memphis; Emily Richardson, Memphis; Ally Blank, Sandusky; Carleigh Randolph, Brown City.
North Central Thumb Leagu
First team
Camryn MacGuire, Kingston
Lily Lyons, Kingston
Heidi Ewald, Caseville
Madisyn Guza, Deckerville
Paige Woodke, Kinde-North Huron
Samantha Bissett, Peck
Emma Morningstar, Deckerville
Defensive specialist
Jade DeLong, Kingston
Second team
Carly Smith, Kingston
Jillyan Dinsmore, Kingston
Ellie Preston, North Huron
Lauryn Frenzel, Mayville
Abbey Bullis, Peck
Hannah Peyerk, Dryden
Honorable mention
Jenna Franks, Mayville; MacKenzie Falls, Carsonville-Port Sanilac; Kaylee Ureel, Peck; Faith Haener, Peck; Kylee Colesa, Deckerville; Morgan Armstead, Deckerville; Jordan Peters, Dryden; Mial Sliman, Dryden.