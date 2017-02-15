Mayville senator up for key agriculture appointment from President Trump

Tuscola County’s Sen. Mike Green could be Michigan’s next State Director for USDA Rural Development through an appointment by President Donald J. Trump.

Green, R-Mayville — who is term-limited out of office in 2018 — said he could find out about the appointment at any given moment. If appointed, he would have to leave his current position as a state senator, creating the need to hold a special election.

Green told The Advertiser he worked last year for Trump’s campaign as part of the agriculture team, and was being considered for the position of undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

However, he said, he wants to stay in Michigan, and continue to work with those in the kind of communities he has served in his home district of Tuscola, Bay, and Lapeer counties.

“When Trump was elected, I let a couple of my people know on that committee that I would be interested in the position of rural development director,” Green said.

Green said he received a “huge outpouring of support” from the state and members of the agriculture advisory committee.

If appointed, Green said it would be one of about 250 Trump will make to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

He would take over the position formerly held by Jack Turner, who was appointed in 2009.

Essentially, Green said he would be in charge of “all of the money that goes to the office of the USDA Rural Development” for Michigan.

“I keep working with my rural communities,” Green said. “I only have about a-year-and-a-half left as a state senator and my whole focus since I’ve been here has been rural issues, agriculture issues, hunting and fishing issues, and all of that relates back to rural development, and what we can do to keep building our rural communities to help them help themselves.”

Issues Green would deal with as state director for USDA Rural Development in Michigan would run the gamut, and include topics such as water, septic, economic development, and infrastructure such as electric and Internet services, among other things.

However, Green said it is important to note he hasn’t been appointed officially yet.

“Nothing has been officially told that I’m going to have the position, but those folks that are making the appointment are folks I knew from the Trump ag team,” Green said, adding that he’s not telling anyone he’s got the job for sure just yet.

“I’m just kind of waiting to hear,” Green said.

Already, candidates are lining up to run for Green’s spot as a state senator for Michigan’s 31 District.

Kevin Daley, a former Lapeer County State Representative from 2009-2014, announced Friday he would seek the position. Former Bay City Mayor and Michigan State Rep. Charles Brunner, a Democrat, also has publicly expressed interest in the position.

Currently, Green is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and serves as chairman of three subcommittees for the Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development, Environmental Quality, and Natural Resources. He is also vice-chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and serves as a member of the Outdoor Recreation and Tourism committee.

According to his website, Green “has been elected by his peers as a leader of legislative caucus groups dedicated to protecting the rights of Michigan gun owners, hunters, anglers and trappers. He serves as Chairman of the Senate Second Amendment Caucus, Senate Chair of the Michigan Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, and as an elected member of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses Executive Council.”

“In just three years in the Senate, he has provided legislative leadership and achieved success on a wide range of issues including the state budget, the federal balanced budget amendment, pro-2nd Amendment and sportsmen legislation, crime victims’ rights, agriculture and agri-business, welfare reform, veterans issues, government reforms, autism insurance, health care quality, sales and property tax reform, conservation efforts, environmental cleanup and wetlands regulatory reform, and local and state transportation infrastructure, among others.”

Prior to his election to the Senate, he owned and operated a successful small business, Green’s Log Rails and Custom Log Furniture, from 2003-2010, and served in the Michigan House from 1995-2001.

Before serving in the legislature, Green was a tool and die maker at General Motors, retiring with 30 years in the skilled trades. While working at GM, he also operated a family farm for 17 years and served his local community as a county commissioner for 8 years.

Andrew Dietderich is editor of The Advertiser and can be reached at andrew@tcadvertiser.com